Four home games for Longford in 2018 National Football League Division 3

With Denis Connerton ratified as manager for another season, the Longford senior footballers are now looking forward to the 2018 National League campaign.

And the good news is that four of the Division 3 fixtures will be at home, starting with the visit of Derry on Sunday February 4 with Wexford, Westmeath and Fermanagh also coming to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park next year.

Longford are in action against Offaly at Bord Na Mona O’Connor Park, Tullamore in the opening round on Sunday January 28 and are also away to Armagh and Sligo in the quest to gain promotion to Division 2 under the guidance of Denis Connerton.

Division 3 National Football League Fixtures

Round 1: Sunday, January 28: Armagh v Sligo, Derry v Westmeath, Fermanagh v Wexford, Offaly v Longford

Round 2: Sunday, February 4: Fermanagh v Offaly, Longford v Derry, Sligo v Wexford, Westmeath v Armagh

Round 3: Sunday, February 11: Armagh v Longford, Derry v Offaly, Sligo v Fermanagh, Wexford v Westmeath

Round 4: Saturday, February 24: Fermanagh v Derry; Sunday, February 25: Longford v Wexford, Offaly v Armagh, Westmeath v Sligo

Round 5: Saturday, March 3: Armagh v Derry; Sunday, March 4: Sligo v Longford, Westmeath v Fermanagh, Wexford v Offaly

Round 6: Saturday, March 17: Fermanagh v Armagh; Sunday, March 18: Derry v Wexford, Longford v Westmeath, Offaly v Sligo

Round 7: Sunday, March 25: Longford v Fermanagh, Sligo v Derry, Westmeath v Offaly, Wexford v Armagh