Killoe crowned Longford Minor champions in narrow win over Carrick Sarsfields/Kenagh/Moydow

Eight points from the boot of man of the match award winner Cian Dooner played a major role in the Minor Football Championship success for Killoe Og at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday last.

Killoe Og . . . 0-11 Carrick Sarsfields/Kenagh/Moydow . . . 0-10

In the end it turned out to be a hard earned victory over Carrick Sarsfields/Kenagh /Moydow as Killoe Og made amends for the disappointment of losing out to the Shamrock Gaels amalgamation in last year’s U-18 final.

Just a solitary point separated the sides in the end and although Killoe Og enjoyed most of the possession it didn’t reflect on the scoreline. The amalgamation only played in patches but they had a big call that went against them in the first half when Kyle Kenny was pulled down when through on goal but no penalty was awarded.

Killoe Og were three points ahead going into stoppage time in a tense and exciting finish to the Harte Cup final but had to sweat it out to capture the county title as two late scores from the Carrickedmond/Legan/Kenagh/Moydow amalgamation left just the minimum of margins between the sides in the end.

The Killoe side had early chances to open the scoring but kicked a number of shots short into the hands of opposing keeper Patrick Murray. The opening score did not come until the 11th minute when Cian Dooner converted a free and he added a nice point one minute later.

Carrick Sarsfields/Kenagh/Moydow got their first point in the 14th minute through Aidan McGuire but Killoe came storming back with scores from Cian Dooner (free), a nice point from Evan Farrelly and an excellent effort from Dooner.

Another Dooner point in the 20th minute put Killoe ahead by five but the South Longford amalgamation began to come more into the game. In the 25th minute McGuire hit a neat ball into Kenny but he was hauled down when through on goal but no penalty was awarded. They followed that up by kicking over three points to cut the gap to two by the 29th minute.

In first half stoppage time Cian Dooner kicked over another free to give his side a three point lead going in at the break; 0-7 to 0-4.

Dooner was once again on target in the early stages of the second half and Killoe Og had a chance for another score in the the 35th minute when Euan Finneran’s ball in found Shane McManus who was fouled but the referee waved play on.

Cian Dooner followed up with another free to put five between the sides in the 36th minute but the amalgamation remained in contention with points from Kyle Kenny and Jack Dempsey. Eamon Keogh kicked over a nice point for Killoe in the 42nd minute but Carrick Sarsfields/Kenagh/Moydow replied with a score from a Shane Farrell free.

Aidan McGuire landed another score in the 52nd minute to bring his side to within two points of Killoe. Both sides then enjoyed spells of possession but defences were on top with Liam Harte outstanding for Killoe.

In the 58th minute substitute Niall Finneran kicked over a fine effort to give Killoe a three point advantage and that was to be their final score of the game. The amalgamation ended the game well and Killoe wing-back Jake Donnelly put in a terrific tackle on Kyle Kenny who was through in the 60th minute.

Soon after Jack Dempsey got a point and that was followed by an Eoghan McCormack free that cut the gap to one with time up.

Killoe had a chance to get another point but kicked it wide but it did not matter as the final whistle went.

Killoe have dominated underage football in recent years and claimed the minor crown to complete a hat-trick of championship titles this season in adding to their U-14 and U-16 triumphs.

KILLOE OG: Brian Carr; Conor Gilna, Gavin Hughes, James Moran; Jake Donnelly, Liam Harte, Emmet Igoe; Niall Farrelly, Ronan Moffett; Paul Brady, Euan Finneran, Evan Farrelly (0-1); Eamon Keogh (0-1), Shane McManus, Cian Dooner (0-8, four frees).

Sub:- Niall Finneran (0-1) for E Igoe (50 mins).

CARRICK SARSFIELDS/KENAGH/MOYDOW: Patrick Murray; Jack Kane, Cian Nolan, Dylan Horkan; Peter Dempsey, Eoghan McCormack (0-2, two frees), Justin McCormack; Shane Farrell (0-2, one free), Kyle Kenny (0-1); Adam Quinn, Shea Carberry, Corey Molloy; Patrick Cahill, Aidan McGuire (0-2), Jack Dempsey (0-3).

Sub:- Jack Patterson for C Molloy (49 mins).

Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline).