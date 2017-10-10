Longford Minor Football Championship Final: Killoe U-18s capture the Harte Cup following narrow win over Carrick Sarsfields/Kenagh/Moydow

Eight points from the boot of man of the match award winner Cian Dooner played a major role in the Minor Football Championship success for Killoe Og at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday last.

Killoe Og . . . 0-11 Carrick Sarsfields/Kenagh/Moydow . . . 0-10

In the end it turned out to be a hard earned victory over Carrick Sarsfields/Kenagh/Moydow as Killoe Og made amends for the disappointment of losing out to the Shamrock Gaels amalgamation in last year’s U-18 final.

Killoe were three points ahead going into stoppage time in a tense and exciting finish to the Harte Cup final but had to sweat it out to capture the county minor title as two late scores from the Carrickedmond/Legan/Kenagh/ Moydow amalgamation left just the minimum of margins between the sides in the end.

KILLOE OG: Brian Carr; Conor Gilna, Gavin Hughes, James Moran; Jake Donnelly, Liam Harte, Emmet Igoe; Niall Farrelly, Ronan Moffett; Paul Brady, Euan Finneran, Evan Farrelly (0-1); Eamon Keogh (0-1), Shane McManus, Cian Dooner (0-8, four frees).

Sub:- Niall Finneran (0-1) for E Igoe (50 mins).

CARRICK SARSFIELDS/KENAGH/MOYDOW: Patrick Murray; Jack Kane, Cian Nolan, Dylan Horkan; Peter Dempsey, Eoghan McCormack (0-2, two frees), Justin McCormack; Shane Farrell (0-2, one free), Kyle Kenny (0-1); Adam Quinn, Shea Carberry, Corey Molloy; Patrick Cahill, Aidan McGuire (0-2), Jack Dempsey (0-3).

Sub:- Jack Patterson for C Molloy (49 mins).

Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline).

