Wolfe Tones Mostrim come storming back to win the Longford senior hurling championship title for the fifth year in succession

Wolfe Tones Mostrim showed great character in storming back to win the Longford Senior Hurling Championship title for the fifth year in succession after trailing by 2-4 to 0-2 at one stage of the final at windswept Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.

Wolfe Tones Mostrim . . . 2-11 Longford Slashers . . . 2-10

The Mostrim club were crowned senior hurling champions for the 18th time even though they were reduced to 14 players after Mark Tully received a straight red card in the 50th minute but they managed to overcome the handicap of the numerical disadvantage.

At that late stage Slashers were leading by four points after Eoin Donnellan converted a free but Wolfe Tones outscored the opposition 1-4 to 0-2 during the remainder of the match with Seamus Hannon getting the decisive goal in the 56th minute.

It was looking good for Slashers when they registered 2-3 between the 18th and 21st minutes in a glorious spell in the first half, with Reuben Murray scoring both goals, but Wolfe Tones were thrown a lifeline soon after with a goal direct from a free taken by man of the match award winner John Mulhern and went on to retain the JJ Duignan Cup after trailing by 2-5 to 1-3 at the break.

WOLFE TONES MOSTRIM: Andy Kelly; Aidan Sheridan, Brendan Stakem, John Gaffney; Cian McLoughlin, Daire Duggan, Ciaran Fahy; Martin Coyle, Mark Tully; Daniel Connell (0-2), Seamus Hannon (1-0), John Newman (0-3, two frees, one ‘65); Luke Kelly, Sean Browne, John Mulhern (1-4, goal and three points from frees).

Subs:- Paddy Cullen (0-2, one free) for L Kelly (38 mins); Joe Gaffney for S Browne (50 mins).

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Tommy Hawes; Paddy Hegarty, Eoin Kavanagh, Paul Leonard; Stephen Farrell, John Balfe, Daire Regan; Sean Stakelum (0-1), Johnny Casey (0-2); Gareth Ghee (0-1), Eoin Donnellan (0-3, all frees), Simon Davis; Cian Kavanagh, Reuben Murray (2-2), Karl Murray (0-1).

Subs:- Michael Morrissey for C Kavanagh (injured, 30 mins); Coilin Regan for P Hegarty (injured, 43 mins); Conor Gallagher for S Davis (50 mins).

Referee: Kevin McGeeney (Roscommon).

