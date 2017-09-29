Colmcille are crowned Longford Intermediate 'B' champions after getting the better of Killoe

Colmcille gradually got the better of the title holders Killoe in the Intermediate ‘B’ Football Final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday last and in doing so completed a league and championship double.

Colmcille . . . 1-10 Killoe Emmet Og . . . 0-8

Man of the match award winner Cathal McCabe scored the crucial only goal in the early stages of the second half and Colmcille ended up winning by the fairly comfortable margin of five points in the finish.

It was a fine performance from Colmcille with Michael Kilbride and McCabe excellent in their forward line while goalkeeper Colm Kilbride pulled off crucial saves. Anthony Gormley ran McCabe close for man of the match as he put in a resolute display in defence putting in a vital block in the closing minutes as Emmet Og went in search of a vital goal.

Killoe created more goal chances than Colmcille over the course of the game and will rue their decision making and not going for points on some occasions. They started the game well with Cormac O’ Reilly and Padraig O’Reilly kicking over early points.

Colmcille replied with three points in a row from Cathal McCabe, Philip McKeon and Michael Kilbride. A neat point from Shane Thompson and one from Enda Hughes edged Killoe back in front again in the 14th minute.

In the 15th minute Colin Farley did well to clear Enda Hughes effort off the line and Hughes was denied again in the 21st minute by a brilliant save from Colm Kilbride to keep his goal intact. Colmcille ended the first half well with McCabe and Kilbride kicking over points to give them a one point lead going in at the break; 0-5 to 0-4.

Killoe had chances early in the second half but squandered them and they proved costly in the 34th minute when from Colm Kilbride’s kick-out the ball fell to Cathal McCabe and he made no mistake in finding the back of the net.

Enda Hughes replied with a point for Killoe and full-back Tommy Reilly got up to cut the gap to two in the 39th minute.

Points were then exchanged between Paul Treacy and Simon Kiernan before Colmcille took a hold on the game with Cathal McCabe being instrumental for his side when moved back to defence and breaking down two Killoe attacks.

Two frees from Michael Kilbride extended Colmcille’s lead to four by the 51st minute. Paul Treacy then brought a fine save out of Killoe keeper Micheal Hughes. Down the other end Colmcille defender Anthony Gormley saved his side from conceding a goal.

Michael Kilbride kicked over another free in the 58th minute and in stoppage time Paul Treacy was on target to leave six points between the sides. Colmcille were reduced to 14 men when substitute Joe Murtagh received a black card after he already got a yellow so he was sent-off.

Shane Thompson (free) got a consolation score for Killoe at the end as Colmcille ran out worthy winners of the Intermediate ‘B’ title.

COLMCILLE: Colm Kilbride; Colin Farley, Daryl Sexton, Conor Grant; Anthony Gormley, Francis Kavanagh, Dara McNerney; Niall Brady, John Paul Reilly; Paul Farley, Paul Treacy (0-2), Philip McKeon (0-1); Michael Kilbride (0-5, 3f), Cathal McCabe (1-2), Paul Murtagh.

Subs:- Joe Murtagh for D McNerney (41 mins); Niall Hudson for P Murtagh (one minute into stoppage time); Colin Kiernan for P Treacy and Declan Smith for N Brady (three minutes into stoppage time).

KILLOE EMMET OG: Micheal Hughes; Shane Tully, Tommy Reilly, Damien Dunne; Darren Kelly, Ronan Keogh, Ger Carberry; Simon Kiernan (0-1), Paddy Thompson; Padraig O’Reilly (0-1), Ryan Murray, Andrew Thompson; Enda Hughes (0-2), Cormac O’Reilly (0-1, f), Shane Thompson (0-3, 1f).

Subs:- Matt Clarke for A Thompson (40 mins); Shane McManus for E Hughes (48 mins); John Conlon for C O’Reilly (55 mins); James Hughes for P O’Reilly (57 mins); Seamus Lynch for R Murray (60 mins).

Referee: David Tiernan (Moydow Harpers).