Clonguish crowned Longford ladies football senior champions with narrow win over Mostrim in the final replay

Clonguish gradually got their act together to emerge victorious in the Ladies Football Senior Championship final replay against Mostrim at the Monaduff grounds, Drumlish on Monday night.

Clonguish . . . 0-9 Mostrim . . . 0-6

The Edgeworthstown side had the better of the first half exchanges to lead by 0-4 to 0-2 at the break but the Newtownforbes girls improved considerably on the changeover to collect the Alison Smyth Cup with three points separating the sides in the finish.

CLONGUISH: Jessica Stewart; Oonagh McGowan, Sinead Macken, Maria Kelleher; Caitriona Moore, Niamh Darcy (0-2), Mairead Moore; Ailbhe McGowan, Lynn Gregg; Oonagh Shanley (0-3), Aoife Darcy (0-2, frees), Doireann McCarthy; Cliodhna Allen, Aisling Greene (0-2), Natasha Hourican.

Sub:- Eva Gregg for N Hourican (43 mins).

MOSTRIM: Lisa Keegan; Stephanie Reilly, Leanne Keegan, Naomi Lynn; Eimear Monaghan, Briana Connell, Ikeya Collins (0-1); Gemma Kenny (0-1), Mairead Victory; Rebecca O’Hara, Rachel Cheevers (0-1), Danielle McLoughlin; Louise Monaghan (0-1), Megan Lynn, Michelle Burke (0-2, frees).

Subs:- Caitriona Monaghan for L Monaghan (18 mins); Sinead Sheridan for D McLoughlin (30 mins); Sinead Noonan for M Lynn (injured, 53 mins).

Referee: Frank Toher (Killoe).

