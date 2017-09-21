Longford Ladies Football Intermediate Championship Final: Impressive Dromard win another title to continue their rise up through the ranks

Goals win games and goals at crucial times saw Dromard make it back to back championships as they claimed the Longford Intermediate title one year after they won the Junior title.

Dromard . . . 3-11 Ballymahon/Forgney . . . 2-10

Ballymahon/Forgney played their part in this excellent game of football last Saturday in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park but it was Dromard’s experience that told in the end.

Rebecca Maguire was superb in the forward line kicking 1-5, Sarah Murphy scored a goal and played her part in the win while Ellen Murphy had a fantastic game in defence.

Ballymahon/Forgney bossed the first half and played the better football but found themselves trailing at the break by four points, 0-5 to 2-3; Dromard grabbing two goals in that opening half.

Aisling McCormack kicked over the opening score of the game in the 2nd minute and in the 5th minute Dromard got their first goal when Doireann Mimnagh was fouled and Michelle McManus stepped up to put away the penalty; it was hard luck on Ballymahon/Forgney keeper Joanne McCormack who got a hand to the ball.

The South Longford side replied with three points in a row while Ciara Fox saw her effort deflected out by Karen McLoughlin in the 20th minute. Down the other end Dromard got a second goal in the 24th minute, 2-0 to 0-4, when Rebecca Maguire twisted and turned before firing past McCormack who was unlucky not to save the effort.

Fox kicked over a neat point in the 26th minute to cut the gap to one point but Dromard ended the half well with Maguire, Helen Conefrey (free) and Mairead Reynolds kicking over points to put them ahead by four going in at the break. Half-time: Dromard 2-3 Ballymahon/Forgney 0-5.

Ballymahon/Forgney were back in the game in the 36th minute when after a scramble the ball somehow ended up in the back of the net; it looked like it was an own goal. Ellen Murphy kicked over a point for Dromard before her sister Sarah got their third goal to put them ahead by five in the 41st minute, 3-4 to 1-5.

Points from Maguire and Ellen Murphy extended Dromard’s lead to seven in the 48th minute but one minute later Ballymahon/Forgney raised the green flag with a goal from Eimear Dooley, 3-6 to 2-5.

Imelda Reynolds and Maguire (free) kicked over points for Dromard and as the game entered its final 10 minutes Ballymahon/Forgney tried hard to get scores and put pressure on Dromard.

Geraldine McManus went for goal but her effort was tipped over by Dromard netminder Michelle Kilkenny, Ciara Noonan kicked over a free and a point from Ciara Fox left a goal between them in the 56th minute, 3-9 to 2-9.

Dromard though replied with a point from Cait Murphy and another score from Maguire. Fox kicked over a free deep in stoppage time. It was heartbreak again for Ballymahon/Forgney but senior championship football awaits for Dromard.

DROMARD: Michelle Kilkenny; Laura McManus, Niamh Cooke, Laura Bleakley; Shauna Reilly, Ellen Murphy (0-2), Michelle McManus (1-0, pen); Mairead Reynolds (0-1), Sarah Reynolds; Sarah Murphy (1-0), Doireann Mimnagh, Cait Murphy (0-1); Helen Conefrey (0-1,1f), Imelda Reynolds (0-1), Rebecca Maguire (1-5,1f).

Subs:- Karen McLoughlin for L McManus (injured, 12 mins); Shauna Hagan for L Bleakley (injured, 25 mins); Chloe Connell for Conefrey (60+2 mins).

BALLYMAHON/FORGNEY: Joanne McCormack; Ciara Noonan (0-2,1f), Naomi Marlow, Geraldine McManus (0-2); Megan Noonan, Sarah Horan, Eimear Dooley (1-0); Aisling McCormack (0-1), Claire Delaney (0-1); Linda Merrigan (1-1), Ciara Fox (0-3,1f), Muireann Claffey; Aine Cox, Niamh Hanley, Ciara Moughty.

Subs:- Jill Dennehy for C Moughty (half-time); Donna McLoughlin for M Noonan (injured, 46 mins); Ruth Noonan for C Noonan (60+2 mins).

REFEREE: Enda Murphy.