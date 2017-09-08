Ray Gavin, Frank McNamee and Karl Dermody all stepping down as Longford GAA in search of senior and U-21 hurling; U-20 football and U-17 football managers

The search is on to find a new manager for the Longford senior and U-21 hurlers while other positions available are U-20 football and U-17 football following the age change in the grades.

The following is a statement from Longford GAA:

‘At a recent end of season review meetings with Frank McNamee (U-21 football manager); Karl Dermody (minor football manager) and Ray Gavin (senior & U-21 hurling manager) all indicated that they are not in a position to continue in their respective positions in the coming season.

As age grades in football have changed, I now invite clubs to nominate a person or persons for the following positions:'

- U-17 County Football Team Manager

- U-20 County Football Team Manager

- Senior & U-21 County Hurling Team Manager

The closing date for receipt of nominations is Tuesday, 12 September 2017 at 6pm - email to secretary.longford@gaa.ie