Longford Senior Football Championship: Robbie Smyth the shooting star in giving Abbeylara the edge over Colmcille

Robbie Smyth was the shooting star for Abbeylara as he fired over the most impressive total of 13 points to give his side the edge over Colmcille in the Senior Football Championship quarter-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday evening.

Abbeylara . . . 0-15 Colmcille . . . 0-14

It was a close call for Abbeylara who held out for a slender one point win over Colmcille and ace marksman Smyth, converting nine frees along with four exceptional scores from play, ended up getting sent-off after he received a second yellow card in the first minute of stoppage time.

Colmcille had possession near the end to draw the game and force a replay but they could not get that equalising score as Abbeylara advanced to meet Mostrim in the semi-final.

ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Cian Brady, James McEntire, Barry Smyth; Cormac Smyth, Colm P Smyth, PJ Masterson; Russell Brady, Fergal Battrim; Nigel Rabbitte, Jason Kelly (0-1), Kieran Mulvihill; Robbie Smyth (0-13, nine frees), Padraig Berry (0-1), Conor Berry.

Subs:- Brian Smyth for K Mulvihill (half-time); Kevin Smyth for N Rabbitte (47 mins); Aaron Dalton for J McEntire (55 mins); Bernard Crawford for P Berry (injured, 57 mins); Michael Battrim for Barry Smyth (black card, 58 mins).

COLMCILLE: Mark Kiernan; Niall Farley, Ciaran Brady, Enda Macken; Martin Mulligan, Vinny Hourican, Gerry Mulligan (0-1,’45); Paul McKeon, Declan Farrell; Noel Farrell, Rory Hawkins (0-6, three frees), Barry McKeon (0-4, two frees); Darren Mulligan, Cathal Reilly (0-2), Declan Reilly (0-1).

Subs:- Cormac Hughes for N Farrell (half-time); Alan McKeon for D Mulligan (42 mins); Padraig Murtagh for G Mulligan (47 mins); Fergal Sheridan for D Farrell (57 mins).

Referee: Donal Kane (Young Grattans).

Full match report in the Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday