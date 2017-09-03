Longford Intermediate Football Championship: Sean Connolly’s overcome Cashel in thrilling finish

Late goals from Paddy McDonnell and Eugene Murtagh saw Sean Connolly’s overcome Cashel in a thrilling finish to the semi-final replay at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday as the Ballinalee side made it through to the Intermediate Football Championship decider they last contested in 2014.

Sean Connolly’s . . . 4-7 Cashel . . . 2-7

After finding themselves six points down in the 41st minute, Cashel worked hard to get back into the game. When Gerard Dennigan pointed in the 59th minute there was three between the sides with three minutes of additional time to be played. Then in the 60th minute Andrew Farrell found the back of the net to leave the sides all square.

Right from the kick-out Connolly’s launched an immediate counter-attack with Paddy McDonnell blasting the ball the net. In the aftermath of that goal Cashel’s Enda Kenny was sent-off for remonstrating with the referee.

Things got worse for Cashel in the fourth minute of stoppage time when substitute Eugene Murtagh grabbed a fourth goal for Connolly’s to put the issue beyond all doubt.

SEAN CONNOLLY’S: Stephen Murtagh; Thomas Keogh, Ciaran McEoin, John McKenna; Daire Duggan, Michael McGlynn, Gregory Masterson; Stephen Lynch (0-1, f), Frank Reynolds; Sean Kenny (0-1), Andy McNamee, Paddy O’Neill; Dessie Reynolds (0-2, 1f), Paddy McDonnell (1-0), Joe Heaney (2-2).

Subs:- Adrian Dalton (0-1) for F Reynolds (36 mins); Trevor Murtagh for S Kenny (47 mins); Eugene Murtagh (1-0) for A McNamee (51 mins), Brendan Treacy for G Masterson (two minutes into stoppage time).

CASHEL: Shane Bannon; Michael Burke, Mel Farrell, Ciaran Killian; Conor Farrell, Padraig Farrell (1-0), Conor Flood; Gerard Dennigan (0-3, 2f), James Rowan; Ronan Farrell, Andrew Farrell (1-1), Ronan Healy (0-1); Gavin Kelly (0-2, 2f), Aidan Rowan, Enda Kenny.

Sub:- Kevin Farrell for R Farrell (three minutes into stoppage time).

Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard).

