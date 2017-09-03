Longford Senior Football Championship: Mostrim assert superiority over Ballymahon with David Morgan and Cillian Lynn scoring 1-10 between them

Mostrim reached the Senior Football Championship semi-final with a comfortable win over Ballymahon in the last eight clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.

Mostrim . . . 1-16 Ballymahon . . . 0-12

From the start Mostrim were the superior side but points either side of the interval brought Ballymahon back into the game as they cut the four point half-time deficit (0-11 to 0-7) to just two with three minutes gone in the second half. But they could not get any closer to Mostrim who in a decisive four minute spell scored 1-2 to halt the Ballymahon comeback.

Cillian Lynn, clocking up a total of 1-4, tormented the Ballymahon defence and scored the only goal in the 39th minute while David Morgan produced an excellent display in kicking over six points, all from play.

MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; Aaron Gallagher, Martin Coyle, Shane Sheridan; John Mulhern, Sean Noone, Niall Quinn; Fintan Coyle, Brian Farrell (0-3); Gerard Smith (0-1), Darragh Doherty (0-2,1f), Seamus Hannon; Shane Kiernan, Cillian Lynn (1-4, 2f), David Morgan (0-6).

Subs:- Ciaran Gallagher for S Sheridan (22 mins); Thomas Doyle for J Mulhern (47 mins); Sean Noonan for F Coyle (50 mins); Alan O’Hara for G Smith (52 mins); Sean Monaghan for M Coyle (stoppage time).

BALLYMAHON: Jack Fox; James Daly, TJ McArdle, Mark McCormack; Gareth Murtagh, Matthew Daly, Sean McMullen; Thomas Mulvihill (0-2), John Nevin; Eddie Noonan, Joe Kelly (0-3, 2 ‘45s, 1f), Pedro Byrne; Kyle Fitzmaurice (0-2), Colm Flynn (0-5, 4f), Ros Claffey.

Subs:- Emmet Finn for J Daly (half-time); James Kenny for TJ McArdle (half-time); Thomas Lennon for E Noonan (half-time); Charlie Byrne for K Fitzmaurice (black card, 42 mins); Jamie Noonan for C Byrne (black card, 59 mins).

Referee: Ger Carberry (Killoe Emmet Og).

Full match report in the Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday