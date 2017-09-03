Longford Intermediate Football Championship: Rathcline reach final in knocking out Ardagh/Moydow

Rathcline reached the Intermediate Football Championship title decider in getting the better of Ardagh/Moydow in the semi-final clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.

Rathcline . . . 3-12 Ardagh/Moydow . . . 0-13

Although the Lanesboro outfit had the comfortable margin of eight points to spare in the finish, just the minimum (1-8 to 0-10) separated the sides when Daryl Carrigy fisted the ball over the bar for the amalgamation midway through the second half.

Rathcline then suffered a significant setback when Liam Connerton was stretchered off in the 47th minute after sustaining what appeared to be a serious injury but they pushed on to fire over three fine points in a row through James Hanley, Shane Kenny and Ryan Fallon before they struck the killer blow in the 56th minute with a goal from Fallon.

RATHCLINE: David Mulvihill; Jack Rooney, Kevin Chapman, Kevin Sorohan; David Rooney, Shane Donohue, Derek Casserly; Shane Kenny (1-3, goal from penalty), Shane Casserly (0-1); Iarla O’Sullivan (1-0), James Hanley (0-1), Ryan Fallon (1-2); Aaron Madden (0-1), Liam Connerton (0-4, three frees), Ronan Clyne.

Subs:- Oisin O’Sullivan for A Madden (injured, 19 mins); Niall Keane for L Connerton (injured, 47 mins).

Blood sub:- N Keane for J Hanley (37 mins); J Hanley back on for N Keane (43 mins).

ARDAGH ST PATRICK’S/MOYDOW HARPERS: Michael Lenehan; Ciaran Kelly (0-1), Niall Keenan, Oisin Mac an Bheatha; Conor Carroll, Gareth Dennigan, John Shea; Paddy Keenan (0-2), Seamus Shortt; Thomas Farrell (0-2), Killian Farrell (0-6, four frees), Gerard Farrell; Aaron McTiernan, Daryl Carrigy (0-1), Finn Hartmann (0-1).

Sub:- Paddy Ganley for S Shortt (58 mins).

Referee: Gerard Egan (St Mary’s Granard).

