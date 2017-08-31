Longford GAA Fixtures this weekend
Pictured at the Longford GAA Golf Classic on Saturday last. (l to r): John Dempsey, Cyril Connor, Brid McGoldrick, Marie and Seamus Butler (sponsor), Eamon Reilly and Nicole Rowley. Photo: D Gilmore
Friday 1 September
Juvenile (U-16) ‘C’ Football Cup - Round 1
Kindly Sponsored By McDonald’s, Longford
Group 2
Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Southern Gaels, 7pm
Under 12 Football League Division 2 - Round 8
Pairc na nGael: St Francis v Grattan Gaels, 7.15pm, Padraig McKenna
Saturday 2 September
Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final
Kindly Sponsored By Peter Hanley Motors
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Ballymahon v Mostrim, 6.30pm, Ger Carberry
Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Final
Kindly Sponsored By Mulleady Group
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: St Patrick’s Ardagh/Moydow Harpers v Rathcline, 5pm, Gerard Egan
Under 14 ‘B’ Football Cup Round 1
Group 1
Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels v Carrick Sarsfields, 12 noon, Michael Farrell
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels v Wolfe Tones Og, 12 noon
Under 14 ‘C’ Football Cup
Emmet Park: Killoe Og v St Dominic's, 12 noon
Maguire Park: Clonbroney v St Vincent's, 12 noon
Under 14 Club Football Championship - Round 1
Allen Park: Clonguish Og v St Patrick's Og, 12 noon, Padraig McKenna
Higginstown: Granard/Ballymore v Longford Slashers, 12 noon
Sunday 3 September
Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final replay
Kindly Sponsored By Peter Hanley Motors
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Killoe Emmet Og v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, 4.45pm, Aidan Dowler
Extra-time if necessary
Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final
Kindly Sponsored By Peter Hanley Motors
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Colmcille v Abbeylara, 6.30pm, Donal Kane
Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Final Replay
Kindly Sponsored By Mulleady Group
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Cashel v Sean Connolly’s, 1pm
Extra-time If necessary
Johnny Skelly Cup All County Football League Division 1
Higginstown: St Mary’s Granard v Longford Slashers, 1pm
Under 12 Football League Division 2 - Round 4
Higginstown: Granard/Ballymore v St Dominic's, 12 noon
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on