Longford GAA Fixtures this weekend

Longford GAA Fixtures

Pictured at the Longford GAA Golf Classic on Saturday last. (l to r): John Dempsey, Cyril Connor, Brid McGoldrick, Marie and Seamus Butler (sponsor), Eamon Reilly and Nicole Rowley. Photo: D Gilmore

Friday 1 September

Juvenile (U-16) ‘C’ Football Cup - Round 1

Kindly Sponsored By McDonald’s, Longford

Group 2

Fay Park: Longford Slashers v Southern Gaels, 7pm

Under 12 Football League Division 2 -  Round 8

Pairc na nGael: St Francis v Grattan Gaels, 7.15pm, Padraig McKenna


Saturday 2 September

Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

Kindly Sponsored By Peter Hanley Motors

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Ballymahon v Mostrim, 6.30pm, Ger Carberry

Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Final

Kindly Sponsored By Mulleady Group

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: St Patrick’s Ardagh/Moydow Harpers v Rathcline, 5pm, Gerard Egan


Under 14 ‘B’ Football Cup  Round 1

Group 1

Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels v Carrick Sarsfields, 12 noon, Michael Farrell

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels v Wolfe Tones Og, 12 noon

Under 14 ‘C’ Football Cup

Emmet Park: Killoe Og v St Dominic's, 12 noon

Maguire Park: Clonbroney v St Vincent's, 12 noon

Under 14 Club Football Championship - Round 1

Allen Park: Clonguish Og v St Patrick's Og, 12 noon, Padraig McKenna

Higginstown: Granard/Ballymore v Longford Slashers, 12 noon


Sunday 3 September

 Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final replay  

Kindly Sponsored By Peter Hanley Motors

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Killoe Emmet Og v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, 4.45pm, Aidan Dowler

Extra-time if necessary


Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

Kindly Sponsored By Peter Hanley Motors

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Colmcille v Abbeylara, 6.30pm, Donal Kane


Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Final Replay

Kindly Sponsored By Mulleady Group

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Cashel v Sean Connolly’s, 1pm

Extra-time If necessary


Johnny Skelly Cup All County Football League Division 1

Higginstown: St Mary’s Granard v Longford Slashers, 1pm


Under 12 Football League Division 2 - Round 4

Higginstown: Granard/Ballymore v St Dominic's, 12 noon