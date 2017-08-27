Longford ladies secure Intermediate status with easy win over Limerick

Longford Ladies retained their Intermediate Championship status for next year with a comprehensive win over Limerick in the final relegation play-off at the Banagher grounds, Co Offaly on Sunday.

Longford . . . 6-12 Limerick . . . 1-11

It was all too easy for Longford, who led by 2-7 to 0-3 at the break. Limerick grabbed a goal near the end and tagged on a few points to make the scoreline look a bit more respectable.

Once Longford took control they were always going to win and Limerick couldn’t cope with their attacking play while Longford’s defence were nearly always on top and were rarely troubled.

LONGFORD: Michelle Kilkenny (Dromard); Aine Barry (Slashers), Leanne Keegan (Mostrim), Aisling Cosgrove (Slashers); Emer Heaney (Ballymore), Mairead Reynolds (Dromard), Niamh Darcy (Clonguish); Aisling McCormack (Ballymahon, 0-1), Jacinta Brady (Killoe); Anna McDonnell (Killoe, 0-1), Michelle Farrell (Colmcille, 0-5,1f), Aisling O’Hara (St. Helen’s, 1-1); Aoife Darcy (Clonguish, 1-2), Aisling Reynolds (Ballymore, 2-2), Aisling Greene (Clonguish, 2-0)

Subs:- Megan Lynn (Mostrim) for A Barry (29 mins); Ailbhe McGowan (Clonguish) for A Reynolds (55 mins); Monica Bannon (Carrickedmond) for M Kilkenny (57 mins); Imelda Reynolds (Dromard) for M Farrell (57 mins).

LIMERICK: Janet Garvey; Emma McGuire, Ingrid Laffan (0-1), Megan O’Shea (0-4, 2f); Aine McGrath (0-2), Kate Ryan, Olivia Giltenanne; Loretta Hanley, Caroline Hickey; Cliodhna Ni Cheallaigh, Maire Flanagan (1-0), Cathy Mee (0-1); Kristine Reidy (0-3,1f), Niamh Holland, Kate Kennedy.

Subs:- Clare O’Meara for C Mee (39 mins); Kate Geary for K Kennedy (57 mins).

Referee: Paul Burke (Louth).

