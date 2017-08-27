Longford Intermediate Football Championship: Cashel and Sean Connolly’s semi-final clash ends in a draw

Cashel had to depend on a last gasp free fired over the bar by Gavin Kelly to snatch a draw against Sean Connolly’s in the Intermediate Football Championship semi-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.

Cashel . . . 0-12 Sean Connolly’s . . . 0-12

After looking in trouble when they trailed by 0-11 to 0-7 midway through the second half, the Ballinalee boys battled back to hit over five points in a row, taking the lead in stoppage time when Joe Heaney was on target from close range.

While Connolly’s keeper Stephen Murtagh then came to the rescue in saving a goal attempt from Gavin Kelly, Cashel were awarded a free in this same attack and Kelly slotted over the equalising point.

CASHEL: Shane Bannon; Michael Burke, Mel Farrell, Ronan Muldoon; Conor Farrell, Padraig Farrell, Conor Flood (0-1); Gerard Dennigan (0-3, all frees), James Rowan; Gary Kenny, Andrew Farrell (0-1), Ronan Farrell; Gavin Kelly (0-3, one free), Aidan Rowan (0-2), Enda Kenny (0-2).

Subs:- Ciaran Killian for R Muldoon (half-time); Luke Casey for G Kenny (36 mins).

Blood sub:- Daniel Casey for A Rowan (26 mins). A Rowan back on for D Casey at the start of the second half.

SEAN CONNOLLY’S: Stephen Murtagh; Thomas Keogh, Ciaran MacEoin, John McKenna; Dessie Reynolds (0-3, one free), Michael McGlynn, Gregory Masterson; Stephen Lynch (0-5, four frees), Frank Reynolds; Sean Kenny, Andy McNamee, Daire Duggan; Paddy O’Neill, Paddy McDonnell (0-1), Joe Heaney (0-2).

Subs:- Trevor Murtagh for M McGlynn (half-time); Eugene Murtagh (0-1) for A McNamee (37 mins); Adrian Dalton for F Reynolds (42 mins); Brendan Treacy for S Kenny (49 mins).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon).

