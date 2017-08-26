Longford Senior Football Championship: James McGivney’s brilliant goal in dramatic finish saves Mullinalaghta in draw against Killoe

Thanks to a brilliantly struck goal from the boot of James McGivney in stoppage time Mullinalaghta are still in the Senior Football Championship as they snatched a draw against Killoe in a dramatic finish at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.

Killoe Emmet Og . . . 0-14 Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 2-8

Emmet Og appeared to be coasting to victory when they established a commanding 0-9 to 0-1 lead with 18 minutes gone on the clock but were left to rue the squandering of a couple of clear-cut goal chances in the first half along with a missed penalty in the second half when Larry Moran’s kick was saved by St Columba’s keeper Patrick Rogers.

Mullinalaghta managed to close the gap as they trailed by 0-11 to 0-6 at the break and got right back into contention with a goal from John Keegan with less than a minute gone on the changeover.

It was a tight contest from there until the end of this intriguing quarter-final clash and both teams were reduced to 14 players when David McGivney (49th minute) and Sean McCormack (53rd minute) were sent-off for second yellow card offences.

KILLOE EMMET OG: Shane Fitzpatrick; Conor Moran, Cian Farrelly, Liam Hughes; Daniel Mimnagh (0-2, one ‘45’), Padraig McCormack, Ryan Moffett; Paddy Kiernan, Michael Quinn (0-1); Denis McGoldrick (0-2, one free), Mark Hughes (0-2), Ronan McGoldrick; Larry Moran (0-3), Sean McCormack (0-4, two frees), Terry McCormack.

Sub:- Joe McCormack for T McCormack (56 mins).

Blood sub:- Ciaran Donohoe for T McCormack (27 mins). McCormack back on for Donohoe at the start of the second half.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Patrick Rogers; Patrick Fox, Donal McElligott, James Mooney; Francis Mulligan, Shane Mulligan, Luke Meehan; David McGivney (0-5, all frees), John Keegan (1-0); Conor McElligott, James McGivney (1-0), Gary Rogers; Jayson Matthews, Aidan McElligott (0-1), Rian Brady (0-2).

Subs:- Conan Brady for L Meehan (15 mins); Simon Cadam for J Mooney (27 mins); Ruairi McElligott for C McElligott (60 mins).

Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard).

