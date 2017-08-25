Longford Senior Football Championship: St Mary’s Granard relegate Fr Manning Gaels

From the moment they hit the front with a cracking goal from corner-forward Ian Small in the 23rd minute of the first half, Granard were in control against Fr Manning Gaels in the Senior Football Championship relegation play-off at McGann Park in Kenagh on Friday night.

St Mary’s ended up leading by 1-9 to 1-5 at the break and whatever hopes the Drumlish/Ballinamuck outfit had of avoiding the dreaded drop into the Intermediate grade next year were dashed when chief marksman Liam Sullivan scored the second goal for Niall Sheridan’s side in the 48th minute.

ST MARY’S GRANARD: Declan Hynes; Edward Smyth, Thomas Gallagher, Paddy McGivney; Paul Smyth (0-1, free), Brian Sheridan, Mark Tully (0-1); Charlie Martin, Darren Gallagher (0-3); Derek Sheridan (0-1), Kevin McGauran (0-1), Liam O’Rourke (0-4, two frees); Ian Small (1-1), Liam Sullivan (1-5), Niall O’Hara.

Subs:- Vinny Nally (0-1) for E Smyth (black card, 57 mins); David Hynes for N O’Hara (60 mins).

FR MANNING GAELS: Paddy Collum; Mickey Kelly, Cian Brady, Dan Gorman; Emmet Noonan (1-0), Mark Duffy, Nigel Kiernan (0-1); Kevin Whelan, David Collum; Eoin Keane (0-3, all frees), Diarmuid Cooney (0-1), Pauric Gill (0-2); Martin Cassidy (0-1, free), Petie Collum (0-2, one free), Mark Hughes.

Subs:- Sean Whelan for K Whelan (27 mins); Liam Lynch for M Duffy (40 mins); Dean Cosgrove for E Keane (46 mins); Aidan Gray for Petie Collum (55 mins); Ciaran Cooney for M Cassidy (57 mins).

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Moydow Harpers).

Full report and pictures in the Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday