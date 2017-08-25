Longford GAA Fixtures this weekend
Jayson Matthews on the attack for Mullinalaghta in this tussle with Killoe defender Conor Moran. Action from the recent Senior Football Championship Group 1 clash. Photo: Declan Gilmore
Longford GAA Fixtures
Friday 25 August
Senior Football Championship Group 3 Relegation Play-Off
Extra-time if necessary
Kenagh, McGann Park: Fr Manning Gaels v St Mary’s Granard, 8.30pm, Aidan Dowler
Michael Moran Cup All County Football League Division 2
Dunbeggan: Young Grattans v Kenagh, 7.30pm
Jimmy Flynn All County Football League Division 3
McGee Park: Colmcille v Legan Sarsfields, 7.30pm
Saturday 26 August
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Killoe Emmet Óg, 6.45pm, Patrick Maguire
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Final
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Cashel v Sean Connolly’s, 5.15pm, Fergal Kelly
Sunday 27 August
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Dromard v Clonguish, 6.30pm, Michael Farrell
Michael Moran Cup All County Football League Division 2
Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon v Ballymore, 1pm
Killashee: St Brigid’s v Carrickedmond, 1pm
Jimmy Flynn Cup All County Football League Division 3
Moydow: St Patrick’s Ardagh/Moydow v Killoe Emmet Óg, 1pm
Monaduff: Fr Manning Gaels v Abbeylara, 1pm
Juvenile (U-16) County Football Championship Round 1
Kindly Sponsored By McDonald’s, Longford
Group 1
McGee Park: St Colmcille’s/St Francis v Granard/Ballymore, 11.30am, Tommy Donoghue
Under 12 Football League Division 2 - Round 7
Devine Park: Wolfe Tones Óg v Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, 12 noon
Monaduff: St Vincent’s v St Francis, 12 noon
Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels v St Dominic’s, 12 noon
Under 12 Football League Division 3 - Round 8
Maguire Park: Clonbroney v Longford Slashers, 12 noon
Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels v Clonguish Óg, 12 noon
