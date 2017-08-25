Longford GAA Fixtures this weekend

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford GAA Fixtures

Jayson Matthews on the attack for Mullinalaghta in this tussle with Killoe defender Conor Moran. Action from the recent Senior Football Championship Group 1 clash. Photo: Declan Gilmore

Longford GAA Fixtures

Friday 25 August

Senior Football Championship Group 3 Relegation Play-Off

Extra-time if necessary

Kenagh, McGann Park:  Fr Manning Gaels v St Mary’s Granard, 8.30pm, Aidan Dowler

Michael Moran Cup All County Football League Division 2

Dunbeggan: Young Grattans v Kenagh, 7.30pm

Jimmy Flynn All County Football  League Division 3

McGee Park:  Colmcille v Legan Sarsfields, 7.30pm

Saturday 26 August

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Killoe Emmet Óg, 6.45pm, Patrick Maguire

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Final

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Cashel v Sean Connolly’s, 5.15pm, Fergal Kelly


Sunday 27 August

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Dromard v Clonguish, 6.30pm, Michael Farrell

Michael Moran Cup All County Football League Division 2

Leo Casey Park: Ballymahon v Ballymore, 1pm

Killashee: St Brigid’s v Carrickedmond, 1pm

Jimmy Flynn Cup All County Football League Division 3

Moydow: St Patrick’s Ardagh/Moydow v Killoe Emmet Óg, 1pm

Monaduff: Fr Manning Gaels v Abbeylara, 1pm  

Juvenile (U-16) County Football Championship Round 1

Kindly Sponsored By McDonald’s, Longford

Group 1

McGee Park: St Colmcille’s/St Francis v Granard/Ballymore, 11.30am, Tommy Donoghue

Under 12 Football League Division 2 - Round 7

Devine Park: Wolfe Tones Óg v Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, 12 noon

Monaduff: St Vincent’s v St Francis, 12 noon

Dunbeggan: Grattan Gaels v St Dominic’s, 12 noon

Under 12 Football League Division 3 - Round 8

Maguire Park: Clonbroney v Longford Slashers, 12 noon

Clonbonny: Shannon Gaels v Clonguish Óg, 12 noon