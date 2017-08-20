Longford ladies cruise to a very easy win over Louth in the battle to avoid relegation

Longford ladies cruised to a very easy win over a poor Louth outfit at the Mullahoran grounds on Sunday and now face another All-Ireland Intermediate Championship relegation play-off against Limerick.

Longford . . . 5-25 Louth . . . 1-6

A win for Longford over Limerick will see the midlanders retain their Intermediate Championship status for next year, and they will be strongly fancied to achieve that target, but a defeat will send them back down to the Junior grade.

Aisling Greene (3-3) and Michelle Farrell (0-11) were the top scorers against Louth with Emer Heaney (1-4) and Aoife Darcy (1-2) others to figure prominently in this landslide victory by the massive margin of 31 points.

LONGFORD: Michelle Kilkenny (Dromard); Megan Lynn (Mostrim), Mairead Moore (Clonguish), Aisling Cosgrove (Longford Slashers); Emer Heaney (Ballymore, 1-4), Mairead Reynolds (Dromard), Niamh Darcy (Clonguish); Aisling McCormack (Ballymahon/Forgney), Jacinta Brady (Killoe, 0-1); Anna McDonnell (Killoe, 0-1), Michelle Farrell (Colmcille, 0-11,1f); Aisling O’Hara (St Helen’s Drumlish); Aoife Darcy (Clonguish, 1-2), Aisling Reynolds (Ballymore, 0-3), Aisling Greene (Clonguish, 3-3).

Subs:- Leanne Keegan (Mostrim) for M Lynn and Imelda Reynolds (Dromard) for A Reynolds (half-time); Michelle Noonan (Carrickedmond) for N Darcy (43 mins); Monica Bannon (Carrickedmond) for M Kilkenny (46 mins); Ailbhe McGowan (Clonguish) for A McCormack (46 mins).

LOUTH: Una Pearson; Michelle McArdle, Pamela Campbell, Ruth Hanna; Abbi O’Connor, Ceire Nolan, Shannon McLoughlin; Aoife Byrne (0-1), Sinead Woods; Paula Murray (0-3,1f), Ciara O’Connor (0-1), Ciara Woods (0-1); Susan Byrne (1-0), Katie Wynne, Catherine McGlew.

Subs used:- Rebecca Howell, Kellie Hughes, Grainne Murray, Christine Carolan and Sinead McGuill.

Referee: Brendan Rice (Down).

