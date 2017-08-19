Longford Senior Hurling Championship fixture postponed due to absence of appointed referee

Players and officials from Longford Slashers and Wolfe Tones (Mostrim) were furious as their second round clash in the Senior Hurling Championship on Friday evening had to be postponed due to the absence of the appointed referee James McGrath.

The players were out on the pitch at Allen Park and all set to play but were left hanging around for around half an hour as it became clear that top Westmeath whistler McGrath was not going to arrive at the Newtownforbes venue for some reason or another.

According to County Hurling Board Secretary Michael O’Rourke, the referee confirmed during the week that he would be taking charge of the fixture but there was apparently a breakdown in communications somewhere down the line.

James McGrath took charge of two All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final replays, Kilkenny v Galway in 2012 and Clare v Cork in 2013, and is firmly established as one of the best hurling referees in the country.