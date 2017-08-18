LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES THIS WEEKEND
Karl Farrell pictured in action for Kenagh in evading the challenge of Ballymore opponent Mel McElvaney. Action from the Intermediate Football Championship Group 2 clash last Sunday . Pic: D Gilmore
Friday 18 August
Senior Hurling Championship - Round 2
Allen Park: Longford Slashers v Wolfe Tones, Mostrim, 7.45pm
Under 12 Football League Division 3 - Round 6
Keenan Park: St Patrick's Og v Shannon Gaels, 7.30pm
Saturday 19 August
Jimmy Flynn Cup All County Football League Division 3
Higginstown: St Mary’s Granard v Legan Sarsfields, 7pm
Michael Moran Cup All County Football League Division 2 - Round 8
Ballybrien: Ballymore v St Brigid’s, Killashee, 7pm
Sunday 20 August
Intermediate 'B' Football Championship - Round 3
Kindly Sponsored By Flynn and Lynch Life & Pensions
Group 2
Shroid: St Patrick’s Ardagh/Moydow Harpers v Shroid Slashers, 2pm
Michael Moran Cup All County Football League Division 2 - Round 8
Moran Park: Carrickedmond v Kenagh, 1.45pm
Keenan Park: St Patrick’s Ardagh/Moydow Harpers v Young Grattans, 1.45pm
Jimmy Flynn Cup All County Football League Division 3
Lynch Park: Abbeylara v Colmcille, 1.45pm
Juvenile (U-16) County Football Championship - Round 1
Kindly Sponsored By McDonald’s, Longford
Group 1
McGee Park: St Colmcilles/St Francis v Granard/Ballymore, 7pm
Juvenile (U-16) Football League Division 1 Final
Extra-time if necessary
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Carrick Sarsfields/St Dominic’s/ Moydow Óg v Longford Slashers, 7pm
Under 12 Football League Division 2 - Round 4
Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels v Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, 12 noon
McGann Park: St Dominic's v Wolfe Tones Og, 12 noon
Páirc na nGael: St Francis v St Colmcille's, 12 noon
