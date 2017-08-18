LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES THIS WEEKEND

Kenagh v Ballymore IFC

Karl Farrell pictured in action for Kenagh in evading the challenge of Ballymore opponent Mel McElvaney. Action from the Intermediate Football Championship Group 2 clash last Sunday . Pic: D Gilmore

Friday 18 August

Senior Hurling Championship - Round 2

Allen Park: Longford Slashers v Wolfe Tones, Mostrim, 7.45pm

Under 12 Football League Division 3 - Round 6

Keenan Park: St Patrick's Og v Shannon Gaels, 7.30pm

Saturday 19 August

Jimmy Flynn Cup All County Football League Division 3

Higginstown: St Mary’s Granard v Legan Sarsfields, 7pm

Michael Moran Cup All County Football League Division 2 - Round 8

Ballybrien: Ballymore v St Brigid’s, Killashee, 7pm


Sunday 20 August

Intermediate 'B' Football Championship - Round 3

Group 2

Shroid: St Patrick’s Ardagh/Moydow Harpers v Shroid Slashers, 2pm


Michael Moran Cup All County Football League Division 2 - Round 8

Moran Park: Carrickedmond v Kenagh, 1.45pm

Keenan Park: St Patrick’s Ardagh/Moydow Harpers v Young Grattans, 1.45pm


Jimmy Flynn Cup All County Football League Division 3

Lynch Park: Abbeylara v Colmcille, 1.45pm


Juvenile (U-16) County Football Championship - Round 1

Group 1

McGee Park: St Colmcilles/St Francis v Granard/Ballymore, 7pm


Juvenile (U-16) Football League Division 1 Final

Extra-time if necessary

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Carrick Sarsfields/St Dominic’s/ Moydow Óg v Longford Slashers, 7pm


Under 12 Football League Division 2 - Round 4

Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels v Ballymahon/Forgney Gaels, 12 noon

 McGann Park: St Dominic's v Wolfe Tones Og, 12 noon

 Páirc na nGael: St Francis v St Colmcille's, 12 noon