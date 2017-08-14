Longford Senior Football Championship: Mostrim knock Carrickedmond out and now meet Ballymahon in the quarter-final

Mostrim qualified for the quarter-finals of the Senior Football Championship with a narrow victory over Carrickedmond in the Group 2 game at Keenan Park, Ardagh on Sunday evening.

Mostrim . . . 2-13 Carrickedmond . . . 1-15

The minimum of margins separated the sides in the finish and Carrickedmond can be desperately disappointed as this game was there for the taking.

Carrick took a 4 point lead by the 10th minute and were dominating the early proceedings. But disaster struck as a sloppy turnover was quickly transported by Mostrim down the field to the back of the net with Darragh Doherty on target.

Another goal chance was gifted to Mostrim as Carrick gave away simple possession and Shane Kiernan duly obliged to finish the ball to the net.

Carrick came storming back in the second half to regain the lead but Mostrim recovered to win by a solitary point in advancing to meet Ballymahon in the last eight.

MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; Aaron Gallagher, Niall Quinn, Shane Sheridan; Shane Kiernan (1-0), Martin Coyle, Gerard Smith (0-1); Fintan Coyle, Sean Noonan; Daniel Connell, Darragh Doherty (1-4, three frees), Seamus Hannon; Cillian Lynn (0-3, one free), David Morgan (0-5), Sean Noone.

Subs:- Ciaran Gallagher for D Connell (black card, 16 mins); Alan O'Hara for M Coyle (injured, 26 mins).

CARRICKEDMOND: David Shannon; Enda Farrell, Padraig McGrath (0-1), Kevin Moran; Michael Cahill, Padraig O' Shea, Johnny Gerety; Sean Kelly, Barry O'Farrell; Rioch Farrell (0-3, one free), Paddy Farrell (0-1, free), Cathal P Belton; Conor Kelly (0-6, all frees), John O'Shea (0-2), Mark McDonnell (1-2).

Subs:- Micheal Higgins for K Moran (half-time); John Lenehan for J Gerety (black card, 49 mins); Niall O' Farrell for P McGrath (injured, 58 mins).

Referee: Donal Kane (Young Grattans).

Full report and pictures in the Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday