Longford Senior Football Championship: Clonguish hold out for narrow victory over Abbeylara

Paul Barden’s goal in the 20th minute of the first half proved the difference as Clonguish defeated Abbeylara by the slender margin of a single point in the Senior Football Championship Group 2 clash at Maguire Park, Ballinalee on Sunday evening.

Clonguish . . . 1-12 Abbeylara . . . 0-14

It was a solid performance from Clonguish who were boosted by the return of Joe O’Brien and Kevin Burke; two important players back in action after injury.

Abbeylara didn’t play as well as they know they can and once again Robbie Smyth was their main man with nine points to his credit.

Just before the final whistle they had a chance for the equaliser but Smyth was unlucky with a free from distance as Clonguish held out for a narrow victory but Abbeylara finished top of the group courtesy of their superior score difference.

CLONGUISH: Stephen Watters; Gerry Moore, Anthony Watters, Brendan Devine; Ronan Sweeney, Stephen McLoughlin, Neil Devlin; Peter Hanley, Paddy Dowd (0-6, five frees); Chris Gordon, Paul Barden (1-1), Darren Quinn; Ciaran Williams, David Barden (0-1), Joe O’Brien (0-4, one free).

Subs:- Kevin Burke for C Gordon (37 mins); Stephen Norton for N Devlin (37 mins).

ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Cormac Smyth, James McEntire (0-1), Barry Smyth; Cian Brady, Michael McHugh, PJ Masterson (0-1); Derek Smith, Fergal Battrim; Jason Kelly (0-1, free), Colm P Smyth, Nigel Rabbitte; Robbie Smyth (0-9, seven frees), Conor Berry, Kieran Mulvihill (0-2).

Subs:- Brian Smyth for Cormac Smyth (injured, 21 mins); Russell Brady for D Smith (42 mins); Padraig Berry for N Rabbitte (48 mins).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon).

Full report and pictures in the Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday