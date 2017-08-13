Longford Senior Football Championship: Colmcille score hard earned win over Ballymahon with both teams through to the last eight

Colmcille overcame the brave challenge of Ballymahon in an entertaining Senior Football Championship encounter played on Saturday evening in perfect conditions at Allen Park, Newtownforbes.

Colmcille . . . 2-13 Ballymahon . . . 2-11

Both sides will feature in the latter stages of the championship though as Ballymahon outdone Fr Manning Gaels on scoring difference to consolidate their place in the last eight.

Colm Flynn kicked 9 of Ballymahon's 11 points and the first of his 8 frees opened the scoring in the 4th minute against Colmcille. With Flynn's deadly placed ball accuracy and the lightning fast Joe Kelly on board Liam Keenan’s side will be quietly confident of beating Mostrim in the quarter-final.

Colmcille face Abbeylara next and if they overcome that challenge they will fancy themselves to reach the decider and will certainly have no fear going into the quarter-final.

COLMCILLE: Mark Kiernan; Niall Farley, Enda Macken, Gerry Mulligan; Ciaran McKeon (0-1), Martin Mulligan (0-1), Vinnie Hourican; Fergal Sheridan, Paul McKeon; Alan McKeon, Rory Hawkins (0-2, one free), Noel Farrell (1-0); Ruairi Harkin (0-3), Cathal Reilly (0-3), Declan Reilly (1-0).

Subs:- Ciaran Brady for N Farley (19 mins); Cormac Hughes for R Hawkins (half-time); Darren Mulligan (0-1) for C Brady (50 mins); Barry McKeon (0-2, one free) for F Sheridan (50 mins).

BALLYMAHON: Jack Fox; James Daly, TJ McArdle, Mark McCormack; Gareth Murtagh, Matthew Daly, Sean McMullen; Thomas Mulvihill, John Nevin (0-1); Eddie Noonan (0-1), Joe Kelly (1-0), Pedro Byrne; Kyle Fitzmaurice (1-0), Colm Flynn (0-9, eight frees), Rós Claffey.

Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary's Granard).

Full report and pictures in the Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday