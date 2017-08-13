Longford Senior Football Championship: Mullinalaghta and Killoe will clash again in the quarter-finals
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship
Donal McElligott on the ball for Mullinalaghta in evading the challenge of Killoe opponent Cian Farrelly in the Senior Football Championship Group 1 clash at Monaduff on Friday night. Pic: D Gilmore
Unquestionably the main attraction in the draw for the quarter-finals of the Senior Football Championship is the meeting of Mullinalaghta St Columba’s and Killoe Emmet Og who will clash in the knock-out stages of the Connolly Cup for the fourth year in a row.
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Quarter-Finals
Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Killoe Emmet Og
Dromard v Clonguish
Ballymahon v Mostrim
Colmcille v Abbeylara
Games to be played at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sat/Sun Aug 26/27 and Sat/Sun Sept 2/3
Semi-Finals Pairings
Mullinalaghta or Killoe v Dromard or Clonguish
Ballymahon or Mostrim v Colmcille or Abbeylara
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Finals
Cashel v Sean Connolly’s
Ardagh St Patrick’s/Moydow Harpers v Rathcline
Games to be played at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sat/Sun Aug 26/27 and Sat/Sun Sept 2/3
