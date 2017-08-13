Longford Senior Football Championship: Mullinalaghta and Killoe will clash again in the quarter-finals

Padraic O'Brien

Padraic O'Brien

padraig.obrien@longford-leader.ie

Longford Senior Football Championship 2017

Donal McElligott on the ball for Mullinalaghta in evading the challenge of Killoe opponent Cian Farrelly in the Senior Football Championship Group 1 clash at Monaduff on Friday night. Pic: D Gilmore

Unquestionably the main attraction in the draw for the quarter-finals of the Senior Football Championship is the meeting of Mullinalaghta St Columba’s and Killoe Emmet Og who will clash in the knock-out stages of the Connolly Cup for the fourth year in a row.

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Quarter-Finals

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Killoe Emmet Og

Dromard v Clonguish

Ballymahon v Mostrim

Colmcille v Abbeylara

Games to be played at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sat/Sun Aug 26/27 and Sat/Sun Sept 2/3

Semi-Finals Pairings

Mullinalaghta or Killoe v Dromard or Clonguish

Ballymahon or Mostrim v Colmcille or Abbeylara


Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Semi-Finals

Cashel v Sean Connolly’s

Ardagh St Patrick’s/Moydow Harpers v Rathcline

Games to be played at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sat/Sun Aug 26/27 and Sat/Sun Sept 2/3