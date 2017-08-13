Longford Senior Football Championship: Fr Manning Gaels eventually get the better of St Brigid’s Killashee

Needing to win by a wide margin in their quest to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Senior Football Championship, Fr Manning Gaels found it difficult to eventually get the better of St Brigid’s Killashee with just three points separating the sides in the finish at the Clonbonny grounds in Lanesboro on Saturday evening.

Fr Manning Gaels . . . 1-18 St Brigid’s Killashee . . . 2-12

As it turned out they ended up missing out on a place in the last eight on scores difference to Ballymahon after the sides were deadlocked on five points apiece in Group 3 and the Drumlish/Ballinamuck side have only themselves to blame as they created enough scoring chances to achieve the result they required.

The Gaels now face a relegation play-off against St Mary’s Granard to determine who makes the drop down along with Killashee into the Intermediate Championship next year but it could have been a completely different story had they managed to convert a couple of great goal chances before the break, only to be denied by St Brigid’s keeper Pat Farrell who produced excellent point-blank saves.

FR MANNING GAELS: Paddy Collum (0-1, penalty); Mickey Kelly, Cian Brady, Emmet Noonan; Eoin Keane (0-5, four frees), Mark Duffy, Nigel Kiernan; Sean Whelan, David Collum (0-1); Kevin Whelan (0-1), Diarmuid Cooney (0-3), Martin Cassidy (0-1); Pauric Gill (1-1), Petie Collum (0-5, two frees), Mark Hughes.

Subs:- Dean Cosgrove for K Whelan (half-time); Fergal Reilly for S Whelan (37 mins); Anthony Kane for D Collum (45 mins); Ciaran Cooney for P Gill (black card, 59 mins).

ST BRIGID’S KILLASHEE: Pat Farrell; James Campbell, Keelan Cox, Cillian Lee; Mark Fallon, James Fallon, Enda McPartland; James Willis, Emmet Skelly; Mark Rossiter (0-3), Michael Farrell (1-0), Francie Dolan (0-6, all frees); Paddy Feeney, Gerard Evans (0-3), Mel Shanley (1-0).

Subs:- Shane Cosgrove for P Feeney (half-time); P Feeney for J Campbell (injured, 58 mins).

Referee: Joe McDermott (Young Grattans).

