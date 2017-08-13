Longford Senior Football Championship: Dromard win battle against Slashers for place in the quarter-finals

Longford Slashers were knocked out of this year’s Senior Championship as Dromard held on for the win they needed to progress into the quarter-finals.

Dromard . . . 1-13 Longford Slashers . . . 2-8

Dromard produced a strong first half performance in the crucial Group 1 clash at Allen Park, Newtownforbes on Saturday evening and after Cian Mimnagh scored a goal in the 21st minute they ended up leading by a comfortable seven points, 1-8 to 0-4, at the break.

Slashers staged a determined comeback in the second half and with five minutes of the game remaining they had cut the deficit to just one point after Dromard conceded an own goal with Robbie Clarke running in to make sure that the ball ended up in the net.

Emmet Masterson was then on target to put Dromard ahead by two but a pointed free from Colin Smith in the 60th minute meant a very tense finish. Dromard broke with Diarmuid Masterson firing the ball over the bar and there was no more time left for Slashers to recover.

DROMARD: Sean McNerney; Paul McGee, Niall Vance, David Pettit; John Sheridan, Peter Masterson, Peter Reynolds (0-2); Diarmuid Masterson (0-2), Bernard Sheridan; James Mimnagh, Ronan McEntire (0-1), Ross McNerney (0-1); Jamsie Martin, Cian Mimnagh (1-1), Francie McGee (0-6, 2f, 2 ‘45).

Sub:- Emmet Masterson (0-1) for J Mimnagh (half-time).

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Colm Farrell; Peter Brady, Barry Gilleran (0-1,’45), Shane O’Connell; Ruairi Clarke, Dermot Brady, Brian Walsh; Andrew Dalton (0-1), Niall Mulligan; Sean Clarke, Peter Foy, Paul Kelly (1-1); Robbie Clarke (1-0), Colin Smith (0-5, all frees), Peter Lynn.

Subs:- Niall Kelly for Ruairi Clarke (half-time); Ronan Sheahan for B Walsh (47 mins); Gerard Flynn for S Clarke (50 mins).

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Moydow Harpers).

