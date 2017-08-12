Longford Senior Football Championship: Powerful Mullinalaghta prove too strong for Killoe

First half goals from John Keegan (16 mins), Aidan McElligott (20 mins) and Conor McElligott (28 mins) were the decisive scores as powerful Mullinalaghta proved too strong for Killoe in the Senior Football Championship clash at the Monaduff grounds, Drumlish on Friday night.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 3-10 Killoe Emmet Og . . . 0-13

While both teams had already qualified for the quarter-finals prior to this final group fixture, there was a lot of intensity in a tough encounter even though the result was really immaterial but highly charged St Columba’s were in a very determined mood to confirm their recent superiority over Emmet Og who fielded understrength on this occasion due to their injury problems.

Killoe were reduced to 14 players when defender Shane Clarke was shown a straight red card in the 24th minute of the first half while Mullinalaghta ended up with 13 players on the pitch after both John Keegan and Aidan McElligott were sent-off for second yellow card offences in the 42nd and 48th minutes respectively.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Patrick Rogers; James Mooney, Patrick Fox, Luke Meehan; Francis Mulligan, Shane Mulligan, Conan Brady; Aidan McElligott (1-0), John Keegan (1-0); Gary Rogers, David McGivney (0-1, free), Donal McElligott (0-1); James McGivney (0-2), Conor McElligott (1-1), Jayson Matthews (0-3, one free).

Subs:- Rian Brady (0-2) for S Mulligan (29 mins); Simon Cadam for C McElligott (50 mins).

KILLOE EMMET OG: Shane Fitzpatrick; Conor Moran, Padraig McCormack, Cian Farrelly; Shane Dowd, Shane Clarke, Gary Connell; Daniel Mimnagh (0-3, two frees), Michael Quinn; Denis McGoldrick (0-4, three frees), Sean McCormack (0-2), Terry McCormack; Larry Moran, Mark Hughes (0-2, one free), Seamus McCormack (0-1).

Subs:- Philip Kiernan for S Dowd (injured, 13 mins); Paddy Hughes for G Connell (47 mins); Ciaran Donohoe (0-1) for D McGoldrick (47 mins); David McCarthy for L Moran (49 mins).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon).

