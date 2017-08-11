Longford Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Fixtures this weekend

Shane Cosgrove on the ball for Killashee in his bid to evade the challenge of Colmcille opponent Fergal Sheridan. Action from the SFC game at the Dromard grounds last weekend. Pic: Syl Healy

The final round of fixtures in the group stage of the Senior and Intermediate Football Championship are scheduled for this weekend with the ten games spread out all over the county at nine different venues.

Friday 11 August

Senior Football Championship

Kindly Sponsored By Peter Hanley Motors

Group 1 - Round 3

Drumlish, Monaduff: Killoe Emmet Og v Mullinalaghta St Columba's, 8pm


Saturday 12 August

Senior Football Championship

Kindly Sponsored By Peter Hanley Motors

Group 1 - Round 3

Newtownforbes, Allen Park: Longford Slashers v Dromard, 5.30pm

Senior Football Championship

Kindly Sponsored By Peter Hanley Motors

Group 3 - Round 5

Lanesboro, Clonbonny: St Brigid's Killashee v Fr Manning Gaels, 7pm

Newtownforbes, Allen Park: Ballymahon v Colmcille, 7pm


Sunday 13 August

Senior Football Championship

Kindly Sponsored By Peter Hanley Motors

Group 2 - Round 3

Ballinalee, Maguire Park: Clonguish v Abbeylara, 7pm

Draw for SFC quarter-finals will be made following the game in Ballinalee

Ardagh, Keenan Park: Carrickedmond v Mostrim, 7pm


Intermediate Football Championship

Kindly Sponsored by the Mulleady Group

Group 1 - Round 3

Emmet Park: Rathcline v Legan Sarsfields, 2pm

Moran Park: Young Grattans v Cashel, 2pm

Group 2 - Round 3

Devine Park: Kenagh v Ballymore, 3.30pm 

 Higginstown: Sean Connolly’s v St Patrick’s Ardagh/Moydow Harpers, 3.30pm