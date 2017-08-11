Longford Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Fixtures this weekend
Shane Cosgrove on the ball for Killashee in his bid to evade the challenge of Colmcille opponent Fergal Sheridan. Action from the SFC game at the Dromard grounds last weekend. Pic: Syl Healy
The final round of fixtures in the group stage of the Senior and Intermediate Football Championship are scheduled for this weekend with the ten games spread out all over the county at nine different venues.
Friday 11 August
Senior Football Championship
Kindly Sponsored By Peter Hanley Motors
Group 1 - Round 3
Drumlish, Monaduff: Killoe Emmet Og v Mullinalaghta St Columba's, 8pm
Saturday 12 August
Senior Football Championship
Kindly Sponsored By Peter Hanley Motors
Group 1 - Round 3
Newtownforbes, Allen Park: Longford Slashers v Dromard, 5.30pm
Senior Football Championship
Kindly Sponsored By Peter Hanley Motors
Group 3 - Round 5
Lanesboro, Clonbonny: St Brigid's Killashee v Fr Manning Gaels, 7pm
Newtownforbes, Allen Park: Ballymahon v Colmcille, 7pm
Sunday 13 August
Senior Football Championship
Kindly Sponsored By Peter Hanley Motors
Group 2 - Round 3
Ballinalee, Maguire Park: Clonguish v Abbeylara, 7pm
Draw for SFC quarter-finals will be made following the game in Ballinalee
Ardagh, Keenan Park: Carrickedmond v Mostrim, 7pm
Intermediate Football Championship
Kindly Sponsored by the Mulleady Group
Group 1 - Round 3
Emmet Park: Rathcline v Legan Sarsfields, 2pm
Moran Park: Young Grattans v Cashel, 2pm
Group 2 - Round 3
Devine Park: Kenagh v Ballymore, 3.30pm
Higginstown: Sean Connolly’s v St Patrick’s Ardagh/Moydow Harpers, 3.30pm
