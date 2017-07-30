Longford Senior Football Championship: Clonguish in control against Carrickedmond

After losing to Mostrim in the opening round, Clonguish got back on track in this year's Senior Football Championship with seven points to spare over Carrickedmond at McGann Park, Kenagh on Sunday and would have won by more had they not conceded two late goals.

Clonguish . . . 2-13 Carrickedmond . . . 2-6

There was nine points in the game as the 60th minute approached but Carrickedmond made it a rather nervy finish when first Rioch Farrell and then Barry O’Farrell grabbed the goals in the space of a minute.

Conor Kelly then pointed a free to leave just four between the sides but substitute Colin Farrell grabbed a vital goal for Clonguish just before the final whistle that ended the Carrickedmond comeback.

CLONGUISH: Stephen Watters; Gerry Moore, Conor Shields (0-1), Neil Devlin; Darren Quinn (0-1), Stephen McLoughlin, Anthony Watters; Peter Hanley, Paddy Dowd (0-2, 1f); Chris Gordon (0-2), Paul Barden (0-3), Stephen Norton (0-1); Ciaran Williams (1-0), David Barden (0-1), Brendan Devine.

Subs:- Shane O’Brien (0-2) for G Moore (33 mins); Colin Farrell (1-0) for S Norton (41 mins); Francie Molloy for C Williams (52 mins); Daniel McHugh for C Gordon (56 mins); John O’Brien for P Barden (59 mins).

CARRICKEDMOND: David Shannon; Enda Farrell, Padraig McGrath, Cathal P Belton (0-1); Michael Cahill, Padraig O’Shea, Kevin Moran; Sean Kelly, Barry O’Farrell (1-0); Rioch Farrell (1-2), John O’Shea, Johnny Gerety; Conor Kelly (0-1, f), Mark McDonnell (0-2, 2f), Patrick Farrell.

Subs:- Michael Higgins for P Farrell (44 mins); Niall O’Farrell for M McDonnell (49 mins); Justin McCormack for J Gerety (52 mins); Oisin Farrell for K Moran (52 mins); Sean Keenan for J O’Shea (60 mins).

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Moydow Harpers).

