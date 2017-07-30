Longford Senior Football Championship: Slashers let victory slip as Killoe stage great comeback to earn a draw

Nine points behind (2-7 to 0-4) when Robbie Clarke scored a cracking goal for Longford Slashers in the 22nd minute of the first half, Killoe showed a lot of character in storming back to snatch a draw in this entertaining Senior Football Championship second round clash played at the Monaduff grounds, Drumlish on Sunday.

Killoe Emmet Og . . . 1-14 Longford Slashers . . . 2-11

Slashers looked like holding out for a surprise win when Colin Smith kicked over a glorious strike from play in the 57th minute to leave his side two points in front but Emmet Og refused to panic and late points from Daniel Mimnagh and Denis McGoldrick (a free in stoppage time) left the sides all square in the finish.

This result means that Killoe are through to the quarter-finals while Slashers will battle it out with Dromard to determine the remaining qualifier from Group 1.

KILLOE EMMET OG: Cillian Burns; Ryan Moffett, Cian Farrelly, Liam Hughes; Daniel Mimnagh (0-2), Padraig McCormack, Shane Clarke; Paddy Kiernan (0-1), Michael Quinn (0-1, ‘45); Denis McGoldrick (0-4, three frees), Mark Hughes, Paddy Hughes; Larry Moran (1-0, penalty), Sean McCormack (0-5, all frees), Seamus McCormack (0-1).

Subs:- Gary Connell for P Hughes (47 mins); Ciaran Donohoe for Seamus McCormack (52 mins).

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Colm Farrell (0-1, ‘45’); Darren Flaherty, Peter Brady, Shane O’Connell; Sean Clarke (1-2, goal from penalty), Dermot Brady, Peter Lynn; Andrew Dalton, Brian Walsh; Ruairi Clarke, Niall Mulligan (0-1), Paul Kelly; Robbie Clarke (1-0), Peter Foy (0-1), Colin Smith (0-6, four frees).

Subs:- Ronan Sheehan for P Brady (injured, half-time); Conor Clarke for Ruairi Clarke (53 mins); Niall Kelly for S Clarke (injured, 58 mins).

Referee: Michael Farrell (Ballymahon).

Full report and pictures in the Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday