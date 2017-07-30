Longford Senior Football Championship: Kieran Mulvihill’s goal puts Abbeylara on the road to victory over Mostrim

Abbeylara advanced to the quarter-finals of the Senior Football Championship with a fine win over Mostrim at Emmet Park, Killoe on Saturday evening.

Abbeylara . . . 1-14 Mostrim . . . 0-10

There was very little between the sides in the first half with Abbeylara leading by the minimum of margins at the break, 0-6 to 0-5, but in the second half Danny Brady’s side were totally dominant.

Abbeylara got a great boost following a well-taken goal from Kieran Mulvihill with just a minute gone on the changeover and ended up winning by the comfortable margin of seven points in the finish.

ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Cormac Smyth, James McEntire, Barry Smyth; Cian Brady, Colm P Smyth, PJ Masterson (0-1); Russell Brady (0-1), Fergal Battrim (0-1); Jason Kelly (0-6, 5f), Kieran Mulvihill (1-3, 2f), Nigel Rabbitte; Padraig Berry (0-1), Conor Berry (0-1), Brian Smyth.

Subs:- Sean Murphy for Barry Smyth (half-time); Eamonn Gallagher for N Rabbitte (55 mins); Mickey O’Connor for P Berry and Aaron Dalton for Brian Smyth (stoppage time).

MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; Aaron Gallagher, Sean Monaghan, Shane Sheridan; Ciaran Gallagher, Shane Kiernan, Niall Quinn; Fintan Coyle, Gerard Smith; Martin Coyle, Brian Farrell (0-1), Alan O’Hara; Cillian Lynn (0-3, 2f), David Morgan (0-3), Darragh Doherty (0-3, 2f).

Subs:- Seamus Hannon for S Monaghan (26 mins); Sean Noonan for A O’Hara (40 mins); Daniel Connell for G Smith (40 mins); Sean Noone for A Gallagher (54 mins); Darren Bloomer for N Quinn (black card, 57 mins).

Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard).

