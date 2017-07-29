Longford Senior Football Championship: Title holders Mullinalaghta through to the quarter-finals after narrow win over Dromard

Mullinalaghta are through to the quarter-finals of the Senior Football Championship but it was a close call in the Group 1 clash at McGee Park in Colmcille on Saturday evening with just a solitary point separating the sides in the finish.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 1-11 Dromard . . . 1-10

Dromard were rather unfortunate not to snatch a draw deep into stoppage time as Ronan McEntire missed a couple of chances of getting the equalising point.

St Columba’s trailed by 0-7 to 0-6 at the break and while they made a great start to the second half with a goal from a penalty converted by Donal McElligott, Dromard got right back into contention when Jamsie Martin shot to the net in the 41st minute.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Patrick Rogers; James Mooney, Patrick Fox, Simon Cadam; Francis Mulligan, Shane Mulligan, Donal McElligott (1-0, penalty); David McGivney (0-3, all frees), Ruairi McElligott; John Keegan (0-2), James McGivney (0-3), Gary Rogers (0-1); Jayson Matthews (0-1, free), Aidan McElligott, Rian Brady (0-1).

Subs:- Conan Brady for S Cadam (half-time); Conor McElligott for R McElligott (38 mins); Luke Meehan for D McElligott (injured, stoppage time).

DROMARD: Sean McNerney; Paul McGee, Niall Vance, Kevin Kane; Peter Reynolds, Peter Masterson, John Sheridan; Diarmuid Masterson (0-1), Bernard Sheridan; David Pettit, Ronan McEntire (0-3, all frees), Ross McNerney; Jamsie Martin (1-3, one point from free), Cian Mimnagh, Francis McGee (0-3, two frees, one sideline kick).

Subs:- Pauric McNerney for N Vance (half-time); Emmet Masterson for D Pettit (43 mins); Kevin Donohoe for J Sheridan (47 mins); James Mimnagh for K Kane (49 mins).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon).

Full report and pictures in the Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday