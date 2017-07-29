Longford Senior Football Championship: Colm Flynn points the way for Ballymahon in win over Killashee

Reduced to 14 players when Kevin Diffley was sent-off in the 18th minute of the first half after receiving a second yellow card, Ballymahon still managed to get the better of St Brigid’s in the Senior Football Championship Group 3 game at Pairc Chiarain, Newtowncashel on Friday night.

Ballymahon . . . 0-12 St Brigid’s Killashee . . . 1-6

Trailing by 0-4 to 0-0 at one stage and who had to wait until the 23rd minute for their opening score, Ballymahon eventually got their act together to get back on level terms at the break (0-4 to 0-4) and Colm Flynn’s accurate free-taking proved to be a very decisive factor in the finish as he fired over a total of eight points (all frees).

Behind by 0-12 to 0-6, St Brigid’s were given a glimmer of hope when Francie Dolan finished the ball to the net in the 54th minute but Ballymahon consolidated their grip on the game in moving a step closer to a quarter-final place.

BALLYMAHON: Jack Fox; TJ McArdle, Kevin Diffley, James Daly; Ros Claffey, Matthew Daly, Mark McCormack (0-1); Thomas Mulvihill, John Nevin; Gareth Murtagh, Joe Kelly (0-2), Pedo Byrne; Kyle Fitzmaurice (0-1), Colm Flynn (0-8, all frees), Thomas Lennon.

Subs:- Sean McMullen for T Lennon (injured, 5 mins); James Kenny for G Murtagh (47 mins).

ST BRIGID’S KILLASHEE: Pat Farrell; Darren Cosgrove, Keelan Cox, Shane Cosgrove; Enda McPartland, Johnny Casey, Michael Magan; James Willis, Emmet Skelly (0-1); Mark Rossiter (0-1), Michael Farrell (0-3, two frees), James Campbell; Cillian Lee, Gerard Evans, Francie Dolan (1-1).

Subs:- Mel Shanley for J Casey (injured, 23 mins); John Lee for J Campbell (52 mins).

Referee: David Tiernan (Moydow Harpers).

