Successful Appeal: Legan Sarsfields and Young Grattans can continue to play in this year’s Longford Intermediate Football Championship

It was late last night before the Longford GAA County Hearings Committee made a decision on the appeal by Legan Sarsfields and Young Grattans to avoid their proposed expulsion from the 2017 Intermediate Football Championship in the aftermath of the extremely nasty end of match bust up in Ballymahon last weekend.

The good news for both clubs is that the appeal was successful so they can continue to play in this year’s Intermediate Championship but the full details of penalties for Legan and Grattans were not finalised given the late hour of the prolonged hearing.

The clubs had been thrown out of the competition on the sentence proposed by the Longford GAA County Competitions Control Committee at a meeting on Monday night last but they are now reinstated and will be back in action in the Group 1 Round 2 games this weekend.

Young Grattans take on Rathcline at Moran Park in Carrickedmond this Saturday evening (7pm) while Legan Sarsfields confront Cashel at McGann Park in Kenagh on Sunday (2pm), the curtain-raiser to the Senior Football Championship Group 2 Round 2 clash between Clonguish and Carrickedmond (3.30pm).