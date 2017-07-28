Longford Senior Football Championship: Pressure on to reach the quarter-finals
Ballymahon's Colm Flynn in a tussle with St Mary's Granard opponent Charlie Martin in the Senior Football Championship Group 3 second round clash last weekend. Photo: Declan Gilmore
Six games in the Senior Football Championship were played on a packed programme last weekend and there were a couple of surprise results, most notably the Mostrim win over Clonguish in Group 2.
In a dramatic finish, goals from Darragh Doherty and Cillian Lynn in stoppage time got the Edgeworthstown side off to a great start in the current Connolly Cup campaign and the records would appear to suggest that this was Mostrim’s first ever win over Clonguish in the history of the county senior football championship.
This unexpected result means that Clonguish are now under pressure in their quest to qualify for the quarter-finals and are facing a must win game against Carrickedmond at McGann Park in Kenagh on Sunday next.
Ballymahon also caused an upset in the championship when a cracking goal from Joe Kelly just before the break set them up for a great victory over St Mary’s Granard in Group 3.
Liam Keenan’s side will be in a strong position to reach the last eight should they beat St Brigid’s Killashee at Pairc Chiarain, Newtowncashel this Friday night.
Granard, on the other hand, need a win against Colmcille at Lynch Park, Abbeylara on Sunday evening next to keep alive their hopes of a quarter-final spot.
In the other senior championship games played last weekend, there were wins for Mullinalaghta (v Longford Slashers); Abbeylara (v Carrickedmond); Killoe (v Dromard) and Colmcille (v Fr Manning Gaels).
SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTIONS
Group 1 - Round 2
Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Dromard
Prediction: Mullinalaghta
Killoe Emmet Og v Longford Slashers
Prediction: Killoe
Group 2 - Round 2
Abbeylara v Mostrim
Prediction: Abbeylara
Clonguish v Carrickedmond
Prediction: Clonguish
Group 3 - Round 3
St Brigid’s Killashee v Ballymahon
Prediction: Ballymahon
St Mary's Granard v Colmcille
Prediction: Colmcille
LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES
Friday 28 July
Senior Football Championship
Kindly Sponsored By Peter Hanley Motors
Group 3 - Round 3
Newtowncashel, Pairc Chiarain: St Brigid's Killashee v Ballymahon, 8pm
Under 12 Football League Division 1 - Round 2
Allen Park: Killoe Og v Clonguish Og, 7:30pm
Saturday 29 July
Senior Football Championship
Kindly Sponsored By Peter Hanley Motors
Group 1 - Round 2
Colmcille, McGee Park: Mullinalaghta St Columba's v Dromard, 7pm
Group 2 - Round 2
Killoe, Emmet Park: Abbeylara v Mostrim, 7pm
Intermediate Football Championship
Kindly Sponsored By The Mulleady Group
Group 1 - Round 2
Carrickedmond, Moran Park: Rathcline v Young Grattans, 7pm
Group 2 - Round 2
Newtownforbes, Allen Park: Kenagh v Sean Connolly’s, 6pm
Sunday 30 July
Senior Football Championship
Kindly Sponsored By Peter Hanley Motors
Group 1 - Round 2
Drumlish, Monaduff: Killoe Emmet Og v Longford Slashers, 2:30pm
Group 2 - Round 2
Kenagh, McGann Park: Clonguish v Carrickedmond, 3:30pm
Group 3 - Round 3
Abbeylara, Lynch Park: St Mary's Granard v Colmcille, 6:30pm
Intermediate Football Championship
Kindly Sponsored By The Mulleady Group
Group 1 - Round 2
Kenagh, McGann Park: Legan Sarsfields v Cashel, 2pm
Group 2 - Round 2
Mullinalaghta, The Laurels: Ballymore v St Patrick’s Ardagh/Moydow Harpers, 2pm
Under 12 Football League Division 2 - Round 1
Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels v St. Dominic's, 11:30am
Monday 31 July
Minor Football League Division 1 - Round 7
Allen Park: Clonguish Og v Killoe Og, 7.30pm
Fay Park: Longford Slashers v St. Colmcille's, 7.30pm
Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfield/St Dominic's/Moydow Óg v Shamrock Gaels, 7.30pm
Tuesday 1 August
Under 14 County Football Championship - Round 4
Group 1
Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields/St Dominic’s/Moydow Og v Longford Slashers, 7.30pm
Allen Park: Clonguish Og v Shamrock Gaels, 7.30pm
Group 2
Devine Park: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones v Western Gaels, 7.30pm
Keenan Park: St Patrick’s Og v St Colmcille’s/St Francis, 7.30pm
Wednesday 2 August
Intermediate ‘B’ Football Championship - Round 1
Kindly Sponsored By Flynn and Lynch Life & Pensions
Group 2
Dunbeggan: Young Grattans v Shroid Slashers, 8pm
Moydow: Ardagh/Moydow v St Brigid’s Killashee, 8pm
Group 3
Lynch Park: Abbeylara v Kenagh, 8pm
Maguire Park: Sean Connolly’s v Longford Slashers, 8pm
Jimmy Flynn Cup All County Football League Division 3
Emmet Park: Killoe Emmet Óg v Fr. Manning Gaels, 8pm
