Longford Senior Football Championship: Pressure on to reach the quarter-finals

Six games in the Senior Football Championship were played on a packed programme last weekend and there were a couple of surprise results, most notably the Mostrim win over Clonguish in Group 2.

In a dramatic finish, goals from Darragh Doherty and Cillian Lynn in stoppage time got the Edgeworthstown side off to a great start in the current Connolly Cup campaign and the records would appear to suggest that this was Mostrim’s first ever win over Clonguish in the history of the county senior football championship.

This unexpected result means that Clonguish are now under pressure in their quest to qualify for the quarter-finals and are facing a must win game against Carrickedmond at McGann Park in Kenagh on Sunday next.

Ballymahon also caused an upset in the championship when a cracking goal from Joe Kelly just before the break set them up for a great victory over St Mary’s Granard in Group 3.

Liam Keenan’s side will be in a strong position to reach the last eight should they beat St Brigid’s Killashee at Pairc Chiarain, Newtowncashel this Friday night.

Granard, on the other hand, need a win against Colmcille at Lynch Park, Abbeylara on Sunday evening next to keep alive their hopes of a quarter-final spot.

In the other senior championship games played last weekend, there were wins for Mullinalaghta (v Longford Slashers); Abbeylara (v Carrickedmond); Killoe (v Dromard) and Colmcille (v Fr Manning Gaels).



SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP PREDICTIONS



Group 1 - Round 2

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Dromard

Prediction: Mullinalaghta

Killoe Emmet Og v Longford Slashers

Prediction: Killoe



Group 2 - Round 2

Abbeylara v Mostrim

Prediction: Abbeylara

Clonguish v Carrickedmond

Prediction: Clonguish



Group 3 - Round 3

St Brigid’s Killashee v Ballymahon

Prediction: Ballymahon

St Mary's Granard v Colmcille

Prediction: Colmcille

LONGFORD GAA FIXTURES

Friday 28 July

Senior Football Championship

Kindly Sponsored By Peter Hanley Motors



Group 3 - Round 3

Newtowncashel, Pairc Chiarain: St Brigid's Killashee v Ballymahon, 8pm



Under 12 Football League Division 1 - Round 2

Allen Park: Killoe Og v Clonguish Og, 7:30pm



Saturday 29 July

Senior Football Championship

Kindly Sponsored By Peter Hanley Motors



Group 1 - Round 2

Colmcille, McGee Park: Mullinalaghta St Columba's v Dromard, 7pm

Group 2 - Round 2

Killoe, Emmet Park: Abbeylara v Mostrim, 7pm

Intermediate Football Championship

Kindly Sponsored By The Mulleady Group

Group 1 - Round 2

Carrickedmond, Moran Park: Rathcline v Young Grattans, 7pm

Group 2 - Round 2

Newtownforbes, Allen Park: Kenagh v Sean Connolly’s, 6pm



Sunday 30 July

Senior Football Championship

Kindly Sponsored By Peter Hanley Motors

Group 1 - Round 2

Drumlish, Monaduff: Killoe Emmet Og v Longford Slashers, 2:30pm

Group 2 - Round 2

Kenagh, McGann Park: Clonguish v Carrickedmond, 3:30pm

Group 3 - Round 3

Abbeylara, Lynch Park: St Mary's Granard v Colmcille, 6:30pm

Intermediate Football Championship

Kindly Sponsored By The Mulleady Group

Group 1 - Round 2

Kenagh, McGann Park: Legan Sarsfields v Cashel, 2pm

Group 2 - Round 2

Mullinalaghta, The Laurels: Ballymore v St Patrick’s Ardagh/Moydow Harpers, 2pm



Under 12 Football League Division 2 - Round 1

Páirc Chiarán: Southern Gaels v St. Dominic's, 11:30am



Monday 31 July

Minor Football League Division 1 - Round 7



Allen Park: Clonguish Og v Killoe Og, 7.30pm

Fay Park: Longford Slashers v St. Colmcille's, 7.30pm

Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfield/St Dominic's/Moydow Óg v Shamrock Gaels, 7.30pm



Tuesday 1 August

Under 14 County Football Championship - Round 4

Group 1

Moran Park: Carrick Sarsfields/St Dominic’s/Moydow Og v Longford Slashers, 7.30pm

Allen Park: Clonguish Og v Shamrock Gaels, 7.30pm

Group 2

Devine Park: Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones v Western Gaels, 7.30pm

Keenan Park: St Patrick’s Og v St Colmcille’s/St Francis, 7.30pm

Wednesday 2 August

Intermediate ‘B’ Football Championship - Round 1

Kindly Sponsored By Flynn and Lynch Life & Pensions

Group 2

Dunbeggan: Young Grattans v Shroid Slashers, 8pm

Moydow: Ardagh/Moydow v St Brigid’s Killashee, 8pm

Group 3

Lynch Park: Abbeylara v Kenagh, 8pm

Maguire Park: Sean Connolly’s v Longford Slashers, 8pm



Jimmy Flynn Cup All County Football League Division 3

Emmet Park: Killoe Emmet Óg v Fr. Manning Gaels, 8pm