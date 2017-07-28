Longford Senior Football Championship: Killoe show some spells of their potential to defeat Dromard

For some spells in this high scoring Senior Football Championship first round game at Allen Park, Newtownforbes on Sunday evening last, Killoe played like potential champions but at other times they looked vulnerable and Dromard were able to expose them.

Killoe Emmet Og . . . 2-19 Dromard . . . 2-14

In the 41st minute when Seamus McCormack kicked over a point Emmet Og had extended their lead to 10 points. Dromard were down to 14 men at that stage after Emmet Masterson was sent off after receiving a yellow and black card.

Instead of closing the game out with numerical advantage, Killoe eased off and Dromard made a fight of it in the closing stages.

A free from Francie McGee in the 59th minute left just four between the sides but Killoe were able to get vital scores near the end to clinch the win.

With Sean McCormack back from injury and showing his scoring prowess and Daniel Mimnagh in excellent form, Emmet Og started the game well. Ronan McGoldrick, Mimnagh and McCormack (free) gave Fergal O’Donnell’s side an early three point lead.

Dromard had closed the gap to a point by the 4th minute but Killoe replied with further scores from Sean McCormack, Mark Hughes and a wonderful Ronan McGoldrick effort.

Sean McCormack got the first goal for Emmet Og in the 14th minute when he palmed the ball to the net and that was followed by a neat point from his cousin Seamus to leave eight between the sides at this stage.

Dromard battled back to kick three points in a row before substitute Larry Moran (replacing the injured Shane Dowd in the early stages of the game) replied for Killoe in the 22nd minute.

Three minutes later and Dromard were back in the game when Ross McNerney found the net for a badly needed goal.

Larry Moran was on target again for Killoe before a Cian Mimnagh score and a great Ronan McEntire point cut the deficit to two by the 30th minute. Sean McCormack then kicked over a point to leave Killoe ahead by three at the break, 1-10 to 1-7.

Three minutes into the second half Killoe got their second goal through Seamus McCormack and then three unanswered points extended their lead to nine by the 38th minute.

Dromard were then dealt a blow when Emmet Masterson was sent-off and another Seamus McCormack point stretched Killoe’s lead and the signs were ominous for Dromard.

A free from Bernard Sheridan in the 43rd minute was Dromard’s first score of the second half and then Cian Mimnagh and Denis McGoldrick traded points as Killoe kept the scoreboard ticking.

Credit to Dromard as they kept with Killoe and in the 57th minute Diarmuid Masterson grabbed a second goal after a good move to leave five points between the sides. Francie McGee then kicked over a free but that was as close as Dromard could get to Killoe.

Mark Hughes and Larry Moran hit late points for Emmet Og who have made a good start to the championship despite their injury problems.

KILLOE EMMET OG: Cillian Burns; Ryan Moffett, Daniel Keogh, Cian Farrelly; Shane Dowd, Padraig McCormack, Shane Clarke; Paddy Kiernan, Ronan McGoldrick (0-3); Denis McGoldrick (0-2, one free), Michael Quinn, Daniel Mimnagh (0-1); Sean McCormack (1-5, one free), Mark Hughes (0-2), Seamus McCormack (1-2).

Subs:- Larry Moran (0-4) for S Dowd (injured, 6 mins); Gary Connell for D Keogh (injured, 24 mins); Ciaran Donohoe for Seamus McCormack (54 mins); Terry McCormack for R McGoldrick (58 mins).

DROMARD: Sean McNerney; Paul McGee, Niall Vance, James Mimnagh; John Sheridan, Peter Masterson, Peter Reynolds; Diarmuid Masterson (1-0), Bernard Sheridan (0-2, one free); Emmet Masterson, Ronan McEntire (0-2), Ross McNerney (1-1); Jamsie Martin, Cian Mimnagh (0-3), Francie McGee (0-6, four frees).

Subs:- David Pettit for J Mimnagh (46 mins); Kevin Kane for P Masterson (52 mins); Pauric McNerney for J Sheridan (55 mins); Kevin Donohoe for N Vance (57 mins).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon).