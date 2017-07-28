Legan Sarsfields and Young Grattans to appeal expulsion from the Longford Intermediate Football Championship
Controversial case to be heard by the Longford GAA County Hearings Committee
Reuben Murray on the attack for Young Grattans in breaking away from Legan Sarsfields defender Matt Kearney. Action from the Intermediate Football Championship first round clash. Photo: Syl Healy
Thrown out of the Intermediate Football Championship following the extremely nasty end of match bust up in Ballymahon last weekend, following a meeting of the Longford GAA County Competitions Control Committee on Monday night, Legan Sarsfields and Young Grattans have decided to appeal the proposed sentence and the controversial case will be heard tonight (Friday) by the Longford GAA County Hearings Committee.
If the appeal to the expulsion is successful then the Round 2 games in Group 1 of the Longford Intermediate Football Championship this weekend, Young Grattans v Rathcline at Moran Park in Carrickedmond on Saturday evening (7pm) and Legan Sarsfields v Cashel at McGann Park in Kenagh on Sunday (2pm), will go ahead.
