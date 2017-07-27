Longford Intermediate Football Championship: Damage done in the first half as slick Cashel rattle Rathcline

A tremendous start from last year’s beaten finalists Cashel set them on their way to victory over neighbouring rivals Rathcline in the Intermediate Football Championship first round clash at McGann Park, Kenagh on Friday night last.

Cashel . . . 1-12 Rathcline . . . 0-11

In the opening quarter Cashel opened up a 1-5 to 0-0 lead and while Rathcline had chances to get scores they were guilty of some poor finishing and had to wait until the 29th minute for their first score, a point from a Shane Kenny free.

Rathcline ended the game with 14 men after Michael Hanley was sent off in the 58th minute. It was a robust challenge but Rathcline felt harshly done by because Cashel’s James Rowan only got a yellow card for a similar tackle in the first half.

Cashel deserved the win and it was a fine team performance with Ronan Healy and Andrew Farrell, in particular, standing out. Farrell was a real thorn in the Rathcline defence throughout this local derby.

Healy opened the scoring with a pointed free. Gavin Kelly (free), James Rowan and Conor Farrell added points before Healy scored the game’s only goal in the 13th minute with a speculative effort that ended up in the back of the net from about 35 metres out.

Ronan Farrell added another point before Kenny kicked over Rathcline’s first score in the 29th minute. Aaron Madden added a second point but just before the break a sweeping move involving Enda Kenny and James Rowan ended with Gerard Dennigan on target to give Cashel a 1-7 to 0-2 half-time lead.

Rathcline started the second half brightly with a couple of fine efforts from Liam Connerton (one free) and a Shane Kenny (free) but Cashel responded and didn’t allow Rathcline close the gap thereafter.

Cashel went eight ahead in the 46th minute with a neat Andrew Farrell point and while Rathcline had cut the deficit down to five in the 55th minute, they were unable to engineer a badly needed goal.

In the 58th minute Rathcline full-back Michael Hanley was sent off but despite being down to 14 players the Lanesboro lads battled it out to the bitter end. Deep into stoppage time Cashel’s Ronan Farrell received a black card.

Rathcline kept plugging away and had efforts blocked down before they registered the final score of the game when Shane Kenny converted a free to leave four points separating the sides in the finish.

CASHEL: Shane Bannon; Michael Burke, Mel Farrell, Ronan Muldoon; Conor Farrell (0-1), Padraig Farrell, Conor Flood; Gerard Dennigan (0-2), James Rowan (0-1); Ronan Farrell (0-1), Andrew Farrell (0-1), Ronan Healy (1-3, 2f); Gavin Kelly (0-2, 1f), Aidan Rowan, Enda Kenny (0-1).

Sub:- Conan Casey for R Farrell (black card, four minutes into stoppage time).

RATHCLINE: Andrew Ward; Jack Rooney, Michael Hanley, Kevin Chapman; David Rooney, Shane Donohue, Derek Casserly; Shane Kenny (0-4, 3f), Shane Casserly; Ryan Fallon (0-1), Aaron Madden (0-1, f), Iarla O’Sullivan (0-1); James Hanley (0-1), Liam Connerton (0-3, 2f), Oisin O’Sullivan.

Referee: David Tiernan (Moydow Harpers).