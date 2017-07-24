Longford Senior Football Championship: Killoe off to a positive start in the defeat of Dromard

For some spells in this high scoring Senior Football Championship first round game at Allen Park on Sunday evening, Killoe played like potential champions but at other times they looked vulnerable and Dromard were able to expose them.

Killoe Emmet Og . . . 2-19 Dromard . . . 2-14

In the 41st minute when Seamus McCormack kicked over a score Emmet Og had extended their lead to 10 points. Dromard were down to 14 men at that stage after Emmet Masterson was sent off after receiving a yellow and black card.

Instead of closing the game out with numerical advantage, Killoe eased off and Dromard made a fight of it in the closing stages. A free from Francie McGee in the 59th minute left just four between the sides but Killoe were able to get vital scores near the end to clinch the win.

KILLOE EMMET OG: Cillian Burns; Ryan Moffett, Daniel Keogh, Cian Farrelly; Shane Dowd, Padraig McCormack, Shane Clarke; Paddy Kiernan, Ronan McGoldrick (0-3); Denis McGoldrick (0-2, one free), Michael Quinn, Daniel Mimnagh (0-1); Sean McCormack (1-5, one free), Mark Hughes (0-2), Seamus McCormack (1-2).

Subs:- Larry Moran (0-4) for S Dowd (injured, 6 mins); Gary Connell for D Keogh (injured, 24 mins); Ciaran Donohoe for Seamus McCormack (54 mins); Terry McCormack for R McGoldrick (58 mins).

DROMARD: Sean McNerney; Paul McGee, Niall Vance, James Mimnagh; John Sheridan, Peter Masterson, Peter Reynolds; Diarmuid Masterson (1-0), Bernard Sheridan (0-2, one free); Emmet Masterson, Ronan McEntire (0-2), Ross McNerney (1-1); Jamsie Martin, Cian Mimnagh (0-3), Francie McGee (0-6, four frees).

Subs:- David Pettit for J Mimnagh (46 mins); Kevin Kane for P Masterson (52 mins); Pauric McNerney for J Sheridan (55 mins); Kevin Donohoe for N Vance (57 mins).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon).

