Longford Senior Football Championship: Colmcille hard pressed to get the better of Fr Manning Gaels
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 3 - Round 2
Gerry Mulligan on the ball for Colmcille in his bid to evade the challenge of Fr Manning Gaels opponent Kevin Whelan. Action from the Senior Football Championship game at Allen Park. Photo: D Gilmore
Colmcille left it late and were hard pressed to overcame a very determined Fr Manning Gaels side in the Senior Football Championship Group 3 clash at Allen Park in Newtownforbes on Sunday evening.
Colmcille . . . 0-12 Fr Manning Gaels . . . 0-9
There was just one point between the sides in the 57th minute after Gaels keeper Paddy Collum kicked over a ‘45. The Drumlish/Ballinamuck side had chances after that but Colmcille defended well. Late points from the McKeon brothers Paul and Barry (free) clinched the hard earned win for Colmcille.
COLMCILLE: Mark Kiernan; Niall Farley, Ciaran Brady, Gerry Mulligan; Martin Mulligan (0-1), Vinny Hourican, Barry McKeon (0-3, one free); Declan Farrell, Paul McKeon (0-1); Noel Farrell (0-3, one free), Darren Mulligan, Rory Hawkins (0-2, frees); Alan McKeon (0-1), Declan Reilly, Cathal Reilly (0-1).
Subs:- Ruairi Harkin for R Hawkins (53 mins); Podge Murtagh for G Mulligan (57 mins); Enda Macken for D Mulligan (60 mins).
FR MANNING GAELS: Paddy Collum (0-1,’45); Mickey Kelly, Cian Brady, Mark Hughes; Mark Duffy, Diarmuid Cooney, Nigel Kiernan (0-1); Kevin Whelan, David Collum; Emmet Noonan, Anthony Kane (0-1), Pauric Gill (0-2); Sean Whelan, Petie Collum; Eoin Keane (0-4, three frees).
Subs:- Dean Cosgrove for A Kane (52 mins); Stephen Cosgrove for N Kiernan (56 mins); Gearoid Nertney for K Whelan (56 mins).
Referee: Gerard Egan (St Mary’s Granard).
Full report and pictures in the Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on