Longford Senior Football Championship: Colmcille hard pressed to get the better of Fr Manning Gaels

Colmcille left it late and were hard pressed to overcame a very determined Fr Manning Gaels side in the Senior Football Championship Group 3 clash at Allen Park in Newtownforbes on Sunday evening.

Colmcille . . . 0-12 Fr Manning Gaels . . . 0-9

There was just one point between the sides in the 57th minute after Gaels keeper Paddy Collum kicked over a ‘45. The Drumlish/Ballinamuck side had chances after that but Colmcille defended well. Late points from the McKeon brothers Paul and Barry (free) clinched the hard earned win for Colmcille.

COLMCILLE: Mark Kiernan; Niall Farley, Ciaran Brady, Gerry Mulligan; Martin Mulligan (0-1), Vinny Hourican, Barry McKeon (0-3, one free); Declan Farrell, Paul McKeon (0-1); Noel Farrell (0-3, one free), Darren Mulligan, Rory Hawkins (0-2, frees); Alan McKeon (0-1), Declan Reilly, Cathal Reilly (0-1).

Subs:- Ruairi Harkin for R Hawkins (53 mins); Podge Murtagh for G Mulligan (57 mins); Enda Macken for D Mulligan (60 mins).

FR MANNING GAELS: Paddy Collum (0-1,’45); Mickey Kelly, Cian Brady, Mark Hughes; Mark Duffy, Diarmuid Cooney, Nigel Kiernan (0-1); Kevin Whelan, David Collum; Emmet Noonan, Anthony Kane (0-1), Pauric Gill (0-2); Sean Whelan, Petie Collum; Eoin Keane (0-4, three frees).

Subs:- Dean Cosgrove for A Kane (52 mins); Stephen Cosgrove for N Kiernan (56 mins); Gearoid Nertney for K Whelan (56 mins).

Referee: Gerard Egan (St Mary’s Granard).

