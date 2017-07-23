Longford Senior Football Championship: Cracking Joe Kelly goal sets up Ballymahon for fine win over Granard

Inspired by a cracking goal from Joe Kelly just before the break, Ballymahon went on to score a great win over Granard in the Senior Football Championship Group 3 clash at Devine Park on Sunday in moving a big step closer to a place in the quarter-finals.

Ballymahon . . . 4-9 St Mary’s Granard . . . 1-6

St Mary’s, on the other hand, were guilty of kicking several costly wides in this severe setback and their cause was badly hampered when centre-half-back Vinny Nally was sent-off after receiving a straight red card with six minutes gone in the second half and soon after Eddie Noonan scored a decisive second goal for Ballymahon.

BALLYMAHON: Jack Fox; TJ McArdle, Kevin Diffley, James Daly; Mark McCormack, Matthew Daly, Ros Claffey; Thomas Mulvihill, John Nevin; Eddie Noonan (1-0), Joe Kelly (1-3), Pedro Byrne; Kyle Fitzmaurice (1-3), Colm Flynn (0-2, one free); Gareth Murtagh.

Subs:- Sean McMullen for E Noonan (45 mins); Thomas Lennon (1-0) for P Byrne (a minute into stoppage time); James Kenny for J Daly (two minutes into stoppage time); Aaron Kennedy for T Mulvihill (four minutes into stoppage time).

ST MARY’S GRANARD: Declan Hynes; Edward Smyth, Thomas Gallagher, Paddy McGivney; Mark Tully, Vinny Nally, Dylan Corcoran (0-1); Charlie Martin, Darren Gallagher; Derek Sheridan, Kevin McGauran, Paul Smyth (0-1); Ian Small, Liam O’Rourke (1-2, points from frees), Niall O’Hara.

Subs:- Liam Sullivan (0-1) for K McGahern (half-time); Brian Sheridan for I Small (36 mins); David Hynes (0-1, free) for N O’Hara (45 mins); Eoin Sheridan for D Corcoran (56 mins).

Referee: Ger Carberry (Killoe Emmet Og).

Full report and pictures in the Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday