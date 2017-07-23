Longford Senior Football Championship: Cracking Joe Kelly goal sets up Ballymahon for fine win over Granard

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 3 - Round 2

Padraic O'Brien

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

Email:

padraig.obrien@longford-leader.ie

Ballymahon v St Mary's Granard SFC

Dylan Corcoran on the ball for St Mary's Granard with Ballymahon opponent Mark McCormack closing in to challenge. Action from the Senior Football Championship game at Devine Park. Pic: D Gilmore

Inspired by a cracking goal from Joe Kelly just before the break, Ballymahon went on to score a great win over Granard in the Senior Football Championship Group 3 clash at Devine Park on Sunday in moving a big step closer to a place in the quarter-finals.

Ballymahon . . . 4-9    St Mary’s Granard . . . 1-6

St Mary’s, on the other hand, were guilty of kicking several costly wides in this severe setback and their cause was badly hampered when centre-half-back Vinny Nally was sent-off after receiving a straight red card with six minutes gone in the second half and soon after Eddie Noonan scored a decisive second goal for Ballymahon.

BALLYMAHON: Jack Fox; TJ McArdle, Kevin Diffley, James Daly; Mark McCormack, Matthew Daly, Ros Claffey; Thomas Mulvihill, John Nevin; Eddie Noonan (1-0), Joe Kelly (1-3), Pedro Byrne; Kyle Fitzmaurice (1-3), Colm Flynn (0-2, one free); Gareth Murtagh.

Subs:- Sean McMullen for E Noonan (45 mins); Thomas Lennon (1-0) for P Byrne (a minute into stoppage time); James Kenny for J Daly (two minutes into stoppage time); Aaron Kennedy for T Mulvihill (four minutes into stoppage time).

ST MARY’S GRANARD: Declan Hynes; Edward Smyth, Thomas Gallagher, Paddy McGivney; Mark Tully, Vinny Nally, Dylan Corcoran (0-1); Charlie Martin, Darren Gallagher; Derek Sheridan, Kevin McGauran, Paul Smyth (0-1); Ian Small, Liam O’Rourke (1-2, points from frees), Niall O’Hara.

Subs:- Liam Sullivan (0-1) for K McGahern (half-time); Brian Sheridan for I Small (36 mins); David Hynes (0-1, free) for N O’Hara (45 mins); Eoin Sheridan for D Corcoran (56 mins).

Referee: Ger Carberry (Killoe Emmet Og).

Full report and pictures in the Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday