Longford Senior Football Championship: Abbeylara made work hard for win over Carrickedmond
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 2 - Round 1
Cathal P Belton on the ball for Carrickedmond in this tussle with Abbeylara opponent Colm P Smyth. Action from the Senior Football Championship first round game. Photo: Declan Gilmore
Seven points was the difference between the sides in the end in the Senior Football Championship Group 2 game at the Higginstown grounds in Granard on Saturday evening but for most of the second half there was little between the sides and Carrickedmond had their chances to cut into the slender Abbeylara lead.
Abbeylara . . . 1-10 Carrickedmond . . . 0-6
Carrickedmond were reduced to 14 men in the 46th minute when Rioch Farrell was shown a second yellow card, which proved to be a big blow, and the Abbeylara goal from Robbie Smyth did not materialise until the 60th minute with Smyth adding a point from a free in stoppage time.
ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Cormac Smyth, James McEntire, Barry Smyth; Cian Brady, Michael McHugh, PJ Masterson; Russell Brady (0-1), Fergal Battrim; Jason Kelly (0-2, frees), Colm P Smyth (0-1), Shane Mahon; Robbie Smyth (1-5, four frees), Conor Berry (0-1), Bernard Crawford.
Subs:- Kieran Mulvihill for S Mahon (33 mins); Mickey O’Connor for B Crawford (40 mins).
CARRICKEDMOND: David Shannon (0-1, ‘45); Enda Farrell, Padraig McGrath, Cathal P Belton; Michael Cahill, Padraig O’Shea, Jonathan Keegan; Sean Kelly (0-1), Barry O’Farrell (0-1); Rioch Farrell, John O’Shea (0-1), Johnny Gerety; Conor Kelly, Mark McDonnell (0-2), Patrick Farrell.
Sub:- Justin McCormack for J Keegan (54 mins).
Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon).
