Longford Senior Football Championship: Title holders Mullinalaghta far too strong for Slashers

Mullinalaghta sent out a stern warning to the challengers for their county crown that they will not relinquish the Connolly Cup without fierce resistance as Longford Slashers found out to their dismay at the Higginstown grounds in Granard on Saturday night.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 2-19 Longford Slashers . . . 2-8

Longford Slashers did put it up to Mullinalaghta in spells during this game but the title holders never looked to be in trouble. In the first half Mullinalaghta conceded two goals, both scored by Paul Kelly, but they responded like champions.

St Columba’s raised the green flag twice in the second half; a Donie McElligott penalty and a goal straight after from Gary Rogers. There was 18 points between the two sides at that stage but Slashers battled back to kick over some late consolation scores.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Patrick Rogers; Patrick Fox, Simon Cadam, James Mooney; Donie McElligott (1-1, goal from penalty), Shane Mulligan, Francis Mulligan; David McGivney (0-8, 6 frees), Aidan McElligott (0-1); Ruairi McElligott (0-1), James McGivney (0-2), Gary Rogers (1-2); Jayson Matthews (0-1), Rian Brady (0-3), Conor McElligott.

Subs:- Michael Cunningham for R McElligott (47 mins); Conan Brady for S Cadam (56 mins).

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Colm Farrell; Peter Brady, Barry Gilleran, Shane O’Connell; Peter Lynn, Dermot Brady, Peter Foy; Andrew Dalton (0-1), Brian Walsh (0-1); Paul Kelly (2-0), Niall Mulligan (0-1), Ruairi Clarke; Robbie Clarke, Colin Smith (0-2, one free), Tom Madden.

Subs:- Conor Clarke for T Madden (injured, 3 mins); Niall Kelly (0-2, one free) for N Mulligan (57 mins); Gerard Flynn for C Smith (57 mins); Daniel Smith (0-1, free) for C Clarke (60 mins); Daniel Kirby for P Foy (60 mins).

Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard).

