21 clubs in Longford senior and intermediate football championship action this weekend
Longford GAA Fixtures
Ballymahon defender Matthew Daly evading the challenge of Fr Manning Gaels opponent Pauric Gill in the Senior Football Championship first round game at Keenan Park last Saturday. Pic: Declan Gilmore
Including the Ardagh and Moydow amalgamation, 21 clubs will be in championship action this weekend with the senior title holders Mullinalaghta St Columba’s starting their defence of the Connolly Cup against Longford Slashers at Higginstown, Granard on Saturday evening, throw-in 8pm.
First round games in Group 1 and Group 2 and second round games in Group 3 are down for decision in the Senior Championship with the four opening round fixtures in the Intermediate Championship also part of a packed programme.
GAA FIXTURES
FRIDAY 21 JULY
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship
Group 2 - Round 1
Ballinalee, Maguire Park: Mostrim v Clonguish, 8pm, Michael Farrell
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship
Group 1 - Round 1
Kenagh, McGann Park: Cashel v Rathcline, 8pm, David Tiernan
SATURDAY 22 JULY
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship
Group 2 - Round 1
Granard, Higginstown: Carrickedmond v Abbeylara, 6.30pm, Fergal Kelly
Group 1 - Round 1
Granard, Higginstown: Longford Slashers v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, 8pm, Patrick Maguire
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship
Group 1 - Round 1
Ballymahon, Leo Casey Park: Young Grattans v Legan Sarsfields, 6.30pm, Mark Glancy
Group 2 - Round 1
Ballymahon, Leo Casey Park: Ardagh St Patrick’s/Moydow Harpers v Kenagh, 8pm, Jimmy McCormack
SUNDAY 23 JULY
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship
Group 3 - Round 2
Edgeworthstown, Devine Park: Ballymahon v St Mary’s, Granard, 3.30pm, Ger Carberry
Group 3 - Round 2
Newtownforbes, Allen Park: Colmcille v Fr Manning Gaels, 6pm, Gerard Egan
Group 1 - Round 1
Newtownforbes, Allen Park: Dromard v Killoe Emmet Og, 7.30pm, Fergal Kelly
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship
Group 2 - Round 1
Edgeworthstown, Devine Park: Sean Connolly’s v Ballymore, 2pm, Aidan Dowler
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on