21 clubs in Longford senior and intermediate football championship action this weekend

Ballymahon defender Matthew Daly evading the challenge of Fr Manning Gaels opponent Pauric Gill in the Senior Football Championship first round game at Keenan Park last Saturday. Pic: Declan Gilmore

Including the Ardagh and Moydow amalgamation, 21 clubs will be in championship action this weekend with the senior title holders Mullinalaghta St Columba’s starting their defence of the Connolly Cup against Longford Slashers at Higginstown, Granard on Saturday evening, throw-in 8pm.

First round games in Group 1 and Group 2 and second round games in Group 3 are down for decision in the Senior Championship with the four opening round fixtures in the Intermediate Championship also part of a packed programme.

FRIDAY 21 JULY 

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship

Group 2 - Round 1

Ballinalee, Maguire Park: Mostrim v Clonguish, 8pm, Michael Farrell

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship

Group 1 - Round 1

Kenagh, McGann Park: Cashel v Rathcline, 8pm, David Tiernan

 

SATURDAY 22 JULY 

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship

Group 2 - Round 1

 Granard, Higginstown: Carrickedmond v Abbeylara, 6.30pm, Fergal Kelly

Group 1 - Round 1

Granard, Higginstown: Longford Slashers v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, 8pm, Patrick Maguire

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship

Group 1 - Round 1

Ballymahon, Leo Casey Park: Young Grattans v Legan Sarsfields, 6.30pm, Mark Glancy

Group 2 - Round 1

Ballymahon, Leo Casey Park: Ardagh St Patrick’s/Moydow Harpers v Kenagh, 8pm, Jimmy McCormack

SUNDAY 23 JULY

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship

Group 3 - Round 2

Edgeworthstown, Devine Park: Ballymahon v St Mary’s, Granard, 3.30pm, Ger Carberry

Group 3 - Round 2

 Newtownforbes, Allen Park: Colmcille v Fr Manning Gaels, 6pm, Gerard Egan

Group 1 - Round 1

Newtownforbes, Allen Park: Dromard v Killoe Emmet Og, 7.30pm, Fergal Kelly


Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship

Group 2 - Round 1

Edgeworthstown, Devine Park: Sean Connolly’s v Ballymore, 2pm, Aidan Dowler