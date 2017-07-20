Group 1 the toughest in the battle for quarter-final places in the 2017 Longford Senior Football Championship
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship
David Hanley, Peter Hanley Motors, presenting sponsorship cheque to County Board Chairman Eamon Reilly pictured with Peter Hanley (sponsor) and Longford GAA Secretary Peter O'Reilly. Photo: D Gilmore
13 clubs are competing for the coveted Connolly Cup and Group 1 is unquestionably the toughest with the title holders Mullinalaghta St Columba’s up against Killoe Emmet Og, Longford Slashers and Dromard.
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship
Group 1
Dromard
Killoe Emmet Og
Longford Slashers
Mullinalaghta
St Columba’s
First Round: Dromard v Killoe Emmet Og
Prediction: Killoe
First Round: Longford Slashers v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s
Prediction: Mullinalaghta
Second Round: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Dromard
Prediction: Mullinalaghta
Second Round: Killoe Emmet Og v Longford Slashers
Prediction: Killoe
Third Round: Killoe Emmet Og v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s
Prediction: Mullinalaghta
Third Round: Longford Slashers v Dromard
Prediction: Dromard
Three teams to qualify for the quarter-finals
Prediction: Mullinalaghta, Killoe and Dromard
Group 2
Abbeylara
Carrickedmond
Clonguish
Mostrim
First Round: Mostrim v Clonguish
Prediction: Clonguish
First Round: Carrickedmond v Abbeylara
Prediction: Abbeylara
Second Round: Abbeylara v Mostrim
Prediction: Abbeylara
Second Round: Clonguish v Carrickedmond
Prediction: Clonguish
Third Round: Abbeylara v Clonguish
Prediction: Abbeylara
Third Round: Carrickedmond v Mostrim
Prediction: Mostrim
Three teams to qualify for the quarter-finals
Prediction: Abbeylara, Clonguish and Mostrim
Group 3
Ballymahon
Colmcille
Fr Manning Gaels
St Mary’s Granard
St Brigid’s Killashee
First Round: Fr Manning Gaels and Ballymahon draw
First Round: St Mary’s Granard beat St Brigid’s Killashee
Second Round: Colmcille v Fr Manning Gaels
Prediction: Colmcille
Second Round: Ballymahon v St Mary’s Granard
Prediction: Granard
Third Round: St Brigid’s Killashee v Ballymahon
Prediction: Ballymahon
Third Round: St Mary’s Granard v Colmcille
Prediction: Colmcille
Fourth Round: Colmcille v St Brigid’s Killashee
Prediction: Colmcille
Fourth Round: Fr Manning Gaels v St Mary’s Granard
Prediction: Granard
Fifth Round: St Brigid’s Killashee v Fr Manning Gaels
Prediction: Fr Manning Gaels
Fifth Round: Ballymahon v Colmcille
Prediction: Colmcille
Top two teams to qualify for the quarter-finals
Prediction: Colmcille and Granard
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on