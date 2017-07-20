Group 1 the toughest in the battle for quarter-final places in the 2017 Longford Senior Football Championship

13 clubs are competing for the coveted Connolly Cup and Group 1 is unquestionably the toughest with the title holders Mullinalaghta St Columba’s up against Killoe Emmet Og, Longford Slashers and Dromard.

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship

Group 1

Dromard

Killoe Emmet Og

Longford Slashers

Mullinalaghta

St Columba’s



First Round: Dromard v Killoe Emmet Og

Prediction: Killoe



First Round: Longford Slashers v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s

Prediction: Mullinalaghta



Second Round: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Dromard

Prediction: Mullinalaghta



Second Round: Killoe Emmet Og v Longford Slashers

Prediction: Killoe



Third Round: Killoe Emmet Og v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s

Prediction: Mullinalaghta



Third Round: Longford Slashers v Dromard

Prediction: Dromard



Three teams to qualify for the quarter-finals



Prediction: Mullinalaghta, Killoe and Dromard

Group 2

Abbeylara

Carrickedmond

Clonguish

Mostrim



First Round: Mostrim v Clonguish

Prediction: Clonguish



First Round: Carrickedmond v Abbeylara

Prediction: Abbeylara



Second Round: Abbeylara v Mostrim

Prediction: Abbeylara



Second Round: Clonguish v Carrickedmond

Prediction: Clonguish

Third Round: Abbeylara v Clonguish

Prediction: Abbeylara



Third Round: Carrickedmond v Mostrim

Prediction: Mostrim



Three teams to qualify for the quarter-finals



Prediction: Abbeylara, Clonguish and Mostrim

Group 3

Ballymahon

Colmcille

Fr Manning Gaels

St Mary’s Granard

St Brigid’s Killashee



First Round: Fr Manning Gaels and Ballymahon draw



First Round: St Mary’s Granard beat St Brigid’s Killashee

Second Round: Colmcille v Fr Manning Gaels

Prediction: Colmcille



Second Round: Ballymahon v St Mary’s Granard

Prediction: Granard



Third Round: St Brigid’s Killashee v Ballymahon

Prediction: Ballymahon



Third Round: St Mary’s Granard v Colmcille

Prediction: Colmcille

Fourth Round: Colmcille v St Brigid’s Killashee

Prediction: Colmcille



Fourth Round: Fr Manning Gaels v St Mary’s Granard

Prediction: Granard

Fifth Round: St Brigid’s Killashee v Fr Manning Gaels

Prediction: Fr Manning Gaels



Fifth Round: Ballymahon v Colmcille

Prediction: Colmcille



Top two teams to qualify for the quarter-finals



Prediction: Colmcille and Granard