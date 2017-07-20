Group 1 the toughest in the battle for quarter-final places in the 2017 Longford Senior Football Championship

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship

David Hanley, Peter Hanley Motors, presenting sponsorship cheque to County Board Chairman Eamon Reilly pictured with Peter Hanley (sponsor) and Longford GAA Secretary Peter O'Reilly. Photo: D Gilmore

13 clubs are competing for the coveted Connolly Cup and Group 1 is unquestionably the toughest with the title holders Mullinalaghta St Columba’s up against Killoe Emmet Og, Longford Slashers and Dromard.

Group 1

Dromard

Killoe Emmet Og

Longford Slashers

Mullinalaghta

St Columba’s


First Round: Dromard v Killoe Emmet Og

Prediction: Killoe


First Round: Longford Slashers v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s

Prediction: Mullinalaghta


Second Round: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s v Dromard

Prediction: Mullinalaghta


Second Round: Killoe Emmet Og v Longford Slashers

Prediction: Killoe


Third Round: Killoe Emmet Og v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s

Prediction: Mullinalaghta


Third Round: Longford Slashers v Dromard

Prediction: Dromard


Three teams to qualify for the quarter-finals


Prediction: Mullinalaghta, Killoe and Dromard

 

Group 2

Abbeylara

Carrickedmond

Clonguish

Mostrim


First Round: Mostrim v Clonguish

Prediction: Clonguish


First Round: Carrickedmond v Abbeylara

Prediction: Abbeylara


Second Round: Abbeylara v Mostrim

Prediction: Abbeylara


Second Round: Clonguish v Carrickedmond

Prediction: Clonguish

Third Round: Abbeylara v Clonguish

Prediction: Abbeylara


Third Round: Carrickedmond v Mostrim

Prediction: Mostrim


Three teams to qualify for the quarter-finals


Prediction: Abbeylara, Clonguish and Mostrim

 

Group 3

Ballymahon

Colmcille

Fr Manning Gaels

St Mary’s Granard

St Brigid’s Killashee


First Round: Fr Manning Gaels and Ballymahon draw


First Round: St Mary’s Granard beat St Brigid’s Killashee

Second Round: Colmcille v Fr Manning Gaels

Prediction: Colmcille


Second Round: Ballymahon v St Mary’s Granard

Prediction: Granard


Third Round: St Brigid’s Killashee v Ballymahon

Prediction: Ballymahon


Third Round: St Mary’s Granard v Colmcille

Prediction: Colmcille

 

Fourth Round: Colmcille v St Brigid’s Killashee

Prediction: Colmcille


Fourth Round: Fr Manning Gaels v St Mary’s Granard

Prediction: Granard

 

Fifth Round: St Brigid’s Killashee v Fr Manning Gaels

Prediction: Fr Manning Gaels


Fifth Round: Ballymahon v Colmcille

Prediction: Colmcille


Top two teams to qualify for the quarter-finals


Prediction: Colmcille and Granard