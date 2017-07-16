Longford Senior Football Championship: Ballymahon and Fr Manning Gaels finish all square

Fr Manning Gaels and Ballymahon finished all square in Group 3 of the Senior Football Championship at Keenan Park, Ardagh on Saturday evening.

Fr Manning Gaels . . . 1-9 Ballymahon . . . 1-9

Ballymahon, who led by 1-6 to 1-3 at half-time, were a point in front when Colm Flynn converted his fifth free with just four minutes remaining but a confidently struck score from substitute Eoin Keane earned Fr Manning Gaels a draw in the first round clash.

FR MANNING GAELS: Paddy Collum (0-1, 45'); Mickey Kelly, Cian Brady, Dan Gorman; Mark Duffy, Mark Hughes, Nigel Kiernan; Kevin Whelan, David Collum; Emmet Noonan, Martin Cassidy (0-4), Pauric Gill (0-2); Sean Whelan, Diarmuid Cooney, Petie Collum (1-1).

Subs:- Eoin Keane (0-1) for Kevin Whelan (49 mins); Dean Cosgrove for D Collum (49 mins); D Collum for D Cosgrove (black card, 51 mins).

BALLYMAHON: Dean Reilly; James Daly, Emmet Finn, Mark McCormack; Ross Claffey (0-1), Matthew Daly, TJ McArdle; Thomas Mulvihill, John Nevin (0-1); Gareth Murtagh, Colm Flynn (0-5, all frees), Pedro Byrne (1-0); Eddie Noonan, Joe Kelly (0-2), Thomas Lennon.

Sub:- Cian Cooney for E Finn (40 mins).

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Moydow Harpers).

