Longford Senior Football Championship: Ballymahon and Fr Manning Gaels finish all square

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 3 - Round 1

Liam Cosgrove

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Ballymahon v Fr Manning Gaels SFC

Mark McCormack on the ball for Ballymahon in this tussle with Fr Manning Gaels opponent Petie Collum in the Senior Football Championship first round clash at Keenan Park. Photo: Declan Gilmore

Fr Manning Gaels and Ballymahon finished all square in Group 3 of the Senior Football Championship at Keenan Park, Ardagh on Saturday evening.

Fr Manning Gaels . . . 1-9   Ballymahon . . . 1-9

Ballymahon, who led by 1-6 to 1-3 at half-time, were a point in front when Colm Flynn converted his fifth free with just four minutes remaining but a confidently struck score from substitute Eoin Keane earned Fr Manning Gaels a draw in the first round clash.  

FR MANNING GAELS: Paddy Collum (0-1, 45'); Mickey Kelly, Cian Brady, Dan Gorman; Mark Duffy, Mark Hughes, Nigel Kiernan; Kevin Whelan, David Collum; Emmet Noonan, Martin Cassidy (0-4), Pauric Gill (0-2); Sean Whelan, Diarmuid Cooney, Petie Collum (1-1).

Subs:- Eoin Keane (0-1) for Kevin Whelan (49 mins); Dean Cosgrove for D Collum (49 mins); D Collum for D Cosgrove (black card, 51 mins).

BALLYMAHON: Dean Reilly; James Daly, Emmet Finn, Mark McCormack; Ross Claffey (0-1), Matthew Daly, TJ McArdle; Thomas Mulvihill, John Nevin (0-1); Gareth Murtagh, Colm Flynn (0-5, all frees), Pedro Byrne (1-0); Eddie Noonan, Joe Kelly (0-2), Thomas Lennon.

Sub:- Cian Cooney for E Finn (40 mins).

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Moydow Harpers).

