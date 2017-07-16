Longford Senior Football Championship: St Mary’s Granard gradually get the better of St Brigid’s Killashee

While Granard scored their expected victory over Killashee in the opening round of the Senior Football Championship at Emmet Park, Killoe on Saturday evening they made hard work of gradually getting the better of last year’s Intermediate title winners.

St Mary’s Granard . . . 2-10 St Brigid’s Killashee . . . 0-10

A goal from Darren Gallagher in the early stages of the game set St Mary’s on the way and while St Brigid’s battled back to close the gap to just a solitary point at half-time (1-5 to 0-7) they ran out of steam in the second half and their hopes were eventually dashed when they conceded an own goal in the 44th minute.

ST MARY’S GRANARD: Declan Hynes; Edward Smyth, Thomas Gallagher, Paddy McGivney; Mark Tully (0-1), Vinny Nally (0-1), Dylan Corcoran; Charlie Martin, Darren Gallagher (1-0); Derek Sheridan (0-2), Kevin McGauran, Paul Smyth (0-2, one free); Ian Small (0-3), Liam O’Rourke (0-1, free), Niall O’Hara.

Subs:- David Hynes for N O’Hara (47 mins); Eoin Sheridan for D Corcoran (59 mins); James Hynes for D Sheridan (four minutes into stoppage time).

ST BRIGID’S KILLASHEE: Pat Farrell; Darren Cosgrove, Keelan Cox, Shane Cosgrove; Enda McPartland, Johnny Casey, Michael Magan; James Fallon, Emmet Skelly; James Campbell, James Willis (0-1), Cillian Lee (0-1, free); Francis Dolan (0-3, two frees), Michael Farrell (0-2, frees), Mark Rossiter (0-2).

Subs:- Mel Shanley (0-1) for J Campbell (21 mins); John Lee for J Willis (54 mins); Mark Fallon for J Fallon (two minutes into stoppage time).

Referee: Joe McDermott (Young Grattans).

