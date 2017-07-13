Much stronger Laois knock Longford out of the Leinster U-17 Special Championship

With their confidence boosted by a fine win away to Wicklow in the opening round, the Longford U-17 footballers headed to O’Moore Park on Wednesday evening with a certain amount of hope but found the going far too tough against a superior Laois side.

Laois . . . 2-15 Longford . . . 0-10

Trailing by the wide margin of eleven points at the break, 1-12 to 0-4, there was no way back for Karl Dermody’s charges in this quarter-final clash despite a spirited second half performance which yielded six more points.

The home county added another 1-3 to their emphatic tally and were content to sit on the cushion of their commanding advantage as they dealt with the handicap of having two players sent-off in the second half.

While Longford suffered the significant setback of losing midfielder Euan Finneran, who was forced to retire injured with just seven minutes gone in the game, they were well beaten in this rather one-sided encounter.

LAOIS: Niall Gorman; Michael Dowling, Sean O’Flynn, Alex Mohane; Killian Horgan, Gary Saunders, Colin Slevin (0-1); John Rogers, Andrew Swayne; Dean Brophy (0-1), Ronan Coffey (1-3), Damien McCaul (0-3); Mark Barry (0-3, one free), Niall Dunne (1-3, points from frees), Jack Owens (0-1).

Subs:- PJ Daly for D McCaul (41 mins); Josh Lacey for J Rogers (45 mins); Cathal Duggan for D Brophy (51 mins); Eoin O’Connor for K Horgan (56 mins); Cian Doyle for C Slevin (59 mins); Mark O’Connell for M Barry (59 mins).

LONGFORD: Eoin McGuinness (Longford Slashers); Michael McCann (Clonguish), Dylan Cassidy (Mostrim), Evan Farrelly (Killoe Emmet Og); Paulius Merkelis (Longford Slashers), Kian Gilmore (Rathcline, 0-1), Eoghan McCormack (Carrickedmond); Daire O’Brien (Longford Slashers), Euan Finneran (Killoe Emmet Og); Joseph Hagan (Dromard, 0-2), Aidan McGuire (Carrickedmond, 0-1), Diarmuid Sheehan (Longford Slashers); Dylan Farrell (St Brigid’s Killashee, 0-3, two frees), Cian Dooner (Killoe Emmet Og, 0-1), Oran Kenny (Rathcline, 0-2, one free).

Subs:- Darragh O’Connell (Longford Slashers) for E Finneran (injured, 7 mins); Luke McEntire (Dromard) for P Merkelis (15 mins), Cian O Nuallain (Longford Slashers) for D O’Connell (39 mins), Eoin Hawkins (Colmcille) for L McEntire (black card, 53 mins).

Referee: Fintan Pierce (Offaly).

Full report and pictures in the Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday next