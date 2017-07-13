Longford GAA: Killoe Emmet Og overcome Abbeylara to win Junior league title

Killoe continue to enjoy success in the various grades and another title was captured when their Junior side scored a convincing win over Abbeylara in the Football Cup 3 League Final at Devine Park, Edgeworthstown on Saturday evening last.

Killoe Emmet Og . . . 2-7 Abbeyara . . . 1-5

Boosted by a goal from corner-forward Enda Hughes (set up by Ryan Murray) with just three minutes gone in the game, Emmet Og found the back of the net again in the closing stages of the first half when Cormac O’Reilly was on the mark at the second attempt after he had a penalty saved by opposing keeper John Joe Reilly.

That left Abbeylara trailing by 2-2 to 0-1 at the break with their solitary score in the first half coming from Kieran Mulvihill in the 10th minute and they were guilty of kicking a number of costly wides.

Having said that, Killoe should probably have scored a goal in the opening minute of the match when Cormac O’Reilly had a point-blank shot blocked down and the same player had another goal there for the taking when he blasted the ball over the bar in the 19th minute.

Moments later Padraig O’Reilly registered the second Emmet Og point but things were a lot tighter on the changeover as Abbeylara tried hard to get back into contention.

A point apiece from frees converted by Kieran Mulvihill and substitute Bernard Crawford in the early stages of the second half were cancelled out by a fine Andrew Thompson point from a tight angle while Cormac O’Reilly fired over a free.

Then came a couple of decisive moments as Kevin Kiernan had a goal attempt for Abbeylara parried against the post by Killoe keeper Micheal Hughes in the 43rd minute and in this same incident Kieran Mulvihill was dismissed for a black card after showing dissent.

Mulvihill was providing the biggest threat in the Abbeylara attack and once he left the pitch there was never any danger of Emmet Og letting the league title slip from their grasp.

A point apiece were exchanged between Killoe substitute Shane Tully (free) and Abbeylara attacker Padraig Battrim (an excellent strike) and then Emmet Og extended their comfortable advantage with further scores from Philip Kiernan and Tully (both from play).

Derek Smyth grabbed a consolation goal for Abbeylara in the 53rd minute and had another attempt at finding the net blocked down before Bernard Crawford brought the scoring to a close when he converted a free in the final minute of normal time.

KILLOE EMMET OG: Micheal Hughes; Emmet Toher, Damien Dunne; Franklin O’Reilly, Aidan Brady, Ger Carberry; David Kiernan, Philip Kiernan (0-1); Andrew Thompson (0-1), Ryan Murray, Padraig O’Reilly (0-1); Cormac O’Reilly (1-2, goal from penalty, one point from free), Enda Hughes (1-0).

Subs:- James Bracken for D Kiernan (42 mins); Shane Tully (0-2, one free) for C O’Reilly (44 mins); Brian Brady for A Thompson (50 mins); Gavin Hughes for E Hughes (56 mins); Stephen Gilna for P O’Reilly (60 mins).

ABBEYLARA: John Joe Reilly; Dermot O’Reilly, Ciaran Drake; Aaron Dalton, Liam Reilly, Fintan Cremer; Cathal Lynch, Derek Smyth (1-0); Killian Gallagher, Padraig Battrim (0-1), Anthony Reilly; Kieran Mulvihill (0-2, one free), Kevin Kiernan.

Subs:- Mel Brady for D O’Reilly (injured, 8 minutes); Fergal Lynch for A Reilly (20 mins); Bernard Crawford (0-2, frees) for F Lynch (32 mins); Mark Smyth for K Mulvihill (black card, 44 mins); Shane Gallagher for K Kiernan (52 mins).

Referee: Joe McDermott (Young Grattans).